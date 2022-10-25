ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Troup downs Winona 50-6

TROUP, Texas — The Winona Wildcats went head-to-head with the Troup Tigers in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Troup came away with the win, defeating Winona, 50-6. Click the video above for the highlights.
TROUP, TX
101.5 KNUE

Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?. There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Hooked on East Texas: Skeeter Boats

KILGORE, Texas — East Texas is home to some of the best fishing lakes in the country. So it made sense, a half a century ago when a boat manufacturer relocated to the Piney Woods. Today, Skeeter Boats in Kilgore in celebrating its 75th anniversary. We got a sneak...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Multi-vehicle crash congesting traffic on Loop 323 just west of Troup Hwy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police, fire and EMS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Loop 323. The wreck involved several vehicles and happened near Texas Roadhouse. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. They have moved into the AT&T store parking lot outside the Walmart at 1900 SE Loop 323 as of 5:50 p.m.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carlisle rolls over Overton 70-10

PRICE, Texas — The Overton Mustangs went head-to-head with the Carlisle Indians in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carlisle came away with the win, defeating Overton, 70-10. Click the video above for the highlights.
OVERTON, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta defeats Gladewater 42-21

GLADEWATER, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Gladewater Bears in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 42-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
GLADEWATER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy