brproud.com
Feral hogs costing Louisiana farmers millions, study says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study by LSU AgCenter says feral hogs are costing Louisiana farmers millions in economic losses. Growing feral hog populations, now at an estimated 700,000 in Louisiana, are wreaking destruction on agricultural property, the study says. Estimated economic losses total $91.1 million for Louisiana farmers annually, according to statewide expansion of 2020 survey results. The LSU AgCenter estimates $66.2 million in agricultural commodity production losses and $24.9 million in non-production losses.
brproud.com
New technology helping ALS patients in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease that gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe. Indu Navar, the founder of EverythingALS, said, “ALS has no known cause or cure and so patients...
brproud.com
La. governor’s wife asks teachers, students to send homemade ornaments to decorate Christmas trees
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards is asking for teachers to send student-decorated ornaments for the Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees. Edwards says that this year’s theme is White Christmas. Last year, Pineville Visual Arts teacher Carolyn Scalfono and her students made a TikTok to spark creativity in the homemade ornaments.
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates
Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
brproud.com
LDWF calls 2022 red snapper season ‘successful’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Anglers caught 811,090 pounds of red snapper, according to landing estimates for 2022 released by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). The agency said landings were 1,775 pounds over the state’s annual allocation. LDWF reopened the red snapper season on Oct. 7...
brproud.com
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
brproud.com
Republicans pull ahead in initial early voting turnout
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Early voting is still in full swing going into the weekend and thousands of Louisianans have already cast their ballots for the midterm election. During the first three full days of early voting over 180,000 Louisianians voted. So far, the Republicans are outvoting the...
brproud.com
Friday Night Forecast: Severe weather threat early Saturday; No tricky forecast for Halloween
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy tonight with passing showers. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. Saturday: A storm system will move through the region. Storms may begin to fire up in the morning ahead of a cold front. If these storms are able to develop, some may be strong to severe. The window of opportunity for severe weather will be roughly between 7 am and 1 pm (give or take a few hours) for the Baton Rouge coverage area. The severe threat should be generally east of I-55 around midday or early afternoon. Damaging wind and a few tornadoes would be the main threats. All in all, the greatest risk for severe weather looks to be east of I-55 from far eastern Louisiana and into Mississippi and Alabama. Rain totals are expected to be around an inch or less for most spots, but locally higher amounts are possible. Your evening plans should be good to go as we dry things out during the afternoon hours. Overnight temperatures will be back down in the 50s.
brproud.com
1 dead, 2 rescued in helicopter crash in St. Mary Parish
MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — One person died and two others were rescued from a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico near St. Mary Parish. Coast Guard watchstanders received a call at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter Inc. personnel confirming a company helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico with three people aboard.
brproud.com
Louisiana high school head football coach, 7 others suspended for remainder of season after altercation
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the suspension of Carroll High School’s head football coach, Brandon Landers, after a physical altercation took place during a game against Franklin Parish High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Landers was suspended for the remainder of the season and playoffs. Also, 7 other coaches of Carroll High School were suspended.
brproud.com
Walker dominates St. Amant, 35-7
WALKER, La — Despite a shaky start to the third quarter, Walker beat St. Amant 35-7. The Gators entered the second half on a 8-quarter scoreless streak. A 5 yard touchdown run by Kyron Croft ended the drought and made it a 14-7 game. The very next play, Walker’s...
