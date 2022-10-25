Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy tonight with passing showers. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. Saturday: A storm system will move through the region. Storms may begin to fire up in the morning ahead of a cold front. If these storms are able to develop, some may be strong to severe. The window of opportunity for severe weather will be roughly between 7 am and 1 pm (give or take a few hours) for the Baton Rouge coverage area. The severe threat should be generally east of I-55 around midday or early afternoon. Damaging wind and a few tornadoes would be the main threats. All in all, the greatest risk for severe weather looks to be east of I-55 from far eastern Louisiana and into Mississippi and Alabama. Rain totals are expected to be around an inch or less for most spots, but locally higher amounts are possible. Your evening plans should be good to go as we dry things out during the afternoon hours. Overnight temperatures will be back down in the 50s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO