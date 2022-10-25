(WSYR-TV) — Tim and Erik discuss President Biden’s trip to Syracuse and what it means for CNY. Plus, how long can you hold your breath? The new James Cameron film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was filmed underwater and the actors had to hold their breath for minutes at a time. And do you still own a VCR? The two talk about a popular VHS auction that is giving people a chance to own rare horror video tapes.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO