Baltimore Woods to hold 14th annual art exhibit
MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For their 14th year now, Baltimore Woods is putting on their “Drawing on Talent” Members Art Exhibit. From November 5 through December 22, you can go and see this exhibit down in Marcellus. “Drawing on Talent” displays works from artist members of Baltimore...
Shania Twain’s tour makes a stop in Syracuse in July 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Country music icon Shania Twain will be making her way East in July of 2023. Country music history’s best-selling female artist, announced her “Queen of Me” tour that will be kicking off in 2023. This will be her first performance in twenty five years.
“Aftershock” documentary discusses birth injustices
(WSYR-TV) — When mothers lose their lives during childbirth, the impact is devastating on their partners, on their children, and on their community. A new ABC news documentary on Hulu looks at how the community comes together to reckon with a crisis facing American health today. The film follows two families and fathers who ended up connecting after losing their partners to childbirth complications.
Bridge Street Host Chat – October 27, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Tim and Erik discuss President Biden’s trip to Syracuse and what it means for CNY. Plus, how long can you hold your breath? The new James Cameron film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was filmed underwater and the actors had to hold their breath for minutes at a time. And do you still own a VCR? The two talk about a popular VHS auction that is giving people a chance to own rare horror video tapes.
Second Chance Dog Rescue readies for annual fundraiser
(WSYR-TV) — The local dog rescue is getting ready for its annual “An Evening for Second Chances” fundraiser November 11 from 6pm-9pm at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown in the grand ballroom. It is the shelter’s largest fundraiser of the year. Second Chance runs completely on donations and...
Hofmann Sausage Co. shares tailgating tips
(WSYR-TV) — Hofmann Sausage Company has been feeding Central New York since 1879, and they’re a perfect choice to celebrate this fall and Halloween season with some tasty delights. Cocktail Franks are a great go-to for appetizers and snacks in the fall. Football is in full swing with...
Pleasant fall weather for Sunday, spooky changes for Halloween
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Mother Nature giving us a beautiful last weekend of October. How long will it last? Find out below. Another clear and cold overnight with frosty conditions. Temperatures falling to near 30 for overnight lows. SUNDAY:. High pressure the main weather-maker through Sunday. Sunny, but cold...
CBA boys soccer crowned Section III Class A champions
Chittenango, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer team shutout New Hartford Saturday 3-0 to win the Section III Class A championship. CBA was led by Connor Morgia who netted two goals on the day. Sravan Kodali added one. Christian Brothers Academy will face Potsdam in the regional...
Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
Fayetteville man honored by AARP for community service
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For over 24 years, Robert O’Connor served as the lead Congressional Volunteer for AARP N.Y., in Onondaga County. To reward his efforts, AARP presented him with their highest award for community service. O’Connor, from Fayetteville, was presented with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Hotels already busy ahead of Syracuse Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in and around the city of Syracuse were able to see the Goodyear blimp flying overhead Friday morning. The last time the blimp flew over the city was in 2017 when Syracuse Upset Clemson at home in front of a packed house. Even though...
NewsChannel 9 is back on Verizon FiOS
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WSYR-TV, NewsChannel 9 is back on FIOS. FiOS customers can continue to enjoy our local news and ABC programming including Saturday’s Syracuse-Notre Dame football game which kicks off at noon on NewsChannel 9. We thank you for your patience and loyalty. Nexstar Media Group,...
Onondaga Community College student snaps special selfie with President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 introduced you to one of several Onondaga Community College students invited to attend President Joe Biden’s address in Syracuse on Thursday. After the Commander in Chief took the stage, we caught up with Juhudi Boazi who shared a special moment with the...
A first glimpse at Central New York’s future with Micron
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Before President Joe Biden took the stage at Onondaga Community College Thursday, he spent some time touring the Micron Pavilion, a hands-on display spread across the SRC Arena floor, showing off the intricate and advanced technology of chip manufacturing. It was a tour that everyone invited...
State police investigating Wayne Co. murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement offices are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced. The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that...
