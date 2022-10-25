Founded in 2002, 211 Colorado has helped Coloradans connect to the resources that they need to keep their housing, jobs, health and more for 20 years. “Every day Hilltop Community Resources receives dozens of contacts from Western Slope Coloradans needing help making rent, caring for a loved one, connecting to health care resources and more,” shared Sue Conry, director of the Hilltop Family Resource Center at Hilltop Community Resources in Grand Junction and chair of the 211 Colorado Collaborative governing board. “If it weren’t for 211 Colorado and the connection to human services that it provides there would be more workers that would lose their jobs, more older adults that would remain lonely and isolated and more children living with families that have begun experiencing homelessness.”

