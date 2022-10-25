ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Your guide to Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat dates and times

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween has arrived. Here are trick-or-treating dates and times for the Baton Rouge area in 2022:. ASCENSION PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Ascension Parish are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. ASSUMPTION PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Assumption Parish are from 5:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is one of the biggest events in the Capital City. It’s returning in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The fair opens with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. Organizers said there is a...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

BRPD: One injured in shooting on Taft Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Oct. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Taft Street near Highland Road in Baton Rouge. According to police, a male victim was located at a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, officials confirmed. According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, emergency responders took one person,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD responding to house fire on Maryland Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday (Oct. 28) morning. Officials report the fire happened on Maryland Street, between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. There is no word on what started the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New Grieving and Mental Health facility coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hospice Baton Rouge plans to open a new facility to provide support for those dealing with mental health issues and grieving for loved ones. Sometimes during the most traumatic times of someone’s life, they may need a helping hand. Dawn Brumfield recognized her need for help when her husband fell down and broke his hip. “Someone suggested that we call Hospice of Baton Rouge. So I called, I’d never dealt with hospice before,” says Brumfield.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surge in the Capital Region, one of the big indicators is shortness of breath. Illnesses more common during colder seasons aren’t just limited to cold and flu, doctors say to expect RSV cases to go up too.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Nicholson Drive overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal accident overnight. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive, near the intersection of Brightside Drive and W. Lee Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy