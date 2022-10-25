Related
Your guide to Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat dates and times
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., officials say
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair delays Saturday, Oct. 29 opening due to rain
School bus overturns in East Baton Rouge Parish crash
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day
BRPD: One injured in shooting on Taft Street
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge
Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say
Pointe Coupee Parish officials report historical Ernest Gaines marker stolen
Three judges in Baton Rouge running for seat on First Circuit Court of Appeal
BRFD responding to house fire on Maryland Street
Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses
Person hit, killed in crash on Nicholson Dr.; victim identified
New Grieving and Mental Health facility coming to Baton Rouge
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
Pediatric patient explains why he wants you to support the OLOL Children’s Hospital
Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Nicholson Drive overnight
SEARCH: Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers searching for missing hiker
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 9
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0