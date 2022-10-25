ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

RiverCenter and The Columbusite form partnership to offer content to ticket buyers, members

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahTRA_0im1BQAu00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – RiverCenter for the Performing Arts and The Columbusite have formed an exclusive partnership for the 2022-2023 season, according to a press release from the organizations.

RiverCenter, which is now celebrating its 20 th season, will allow ticket buyers and members to receive The Columbusite’s cultural arts news and publications.

Those who purchase tickets for RiverCenter events will be able to sign up for The Columbusite’s free weekly email, The Sunday Best, which outlines events for the upcoming week.

Meanwhile, RiverCenter members will be able to opt into the members-only Columbusite bi-monthly e-newsletter, The Current. The press release states that The Current features “early access to new web content, discounts to local restaurants and shows, and reminders about upcoming events, a $60 value.” RiverCenter members at the Marquee Society level may opt in for an annual subscription to The Columbusite’s bi-annual print journal, which will be delivered to them, a $50 value.

“We are very excited to work with Carrie Beth Wallace and The Columbusite on this project,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “This partnership just makes sense. RiverCenter has supported The Columbusite as a title sponsor since its inception five years ago. They do a phenomenal job in promoting all the arts and culture in the area.”

Easterbrook said TheColumbusite.net, The Sunday Best and The Current keep readers up with the “cultural pulse of the area” and that the print journal helps readers “take an in-depth look” at artists and cultural organizations in the area.

“This partnership is part of our continuing effort to grow the RiverCenter experience for our audience and supporters,” he said. “We want to be part of sharing the good things that Columbus has to offer.”

“On behalf of our entire team at The Columbusite, I’d like to extend our gratitude to the RiverCenter for inviting us to participate in this season’s new partnership,” said The Columbusite Founder and Editor-in-Chief Carrie Beth Wallace.

Wallace said that when RiverCenter approached The Columbusite with the idea, The Columbusite team knew it would be an “ideal marriage” of the organizations’ efforts and that it would help The Columbusite grow its audience.

“It is our goal to expand this model next season by opening it up to all our partners across the city,” she said. “The more of us working together to get positive, diverse, and accessible information about the arts to as many people as possible, the better. Thanks to RiverCenter’s leadership for their ingenuity in creating this exciting and inventive collaborative effort. We’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

Ticket buyers at RiverCenter can join The Sunday Best email list by calling the box office at (706) 256-3612 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by emailing their requests to boxoffice@rivercenter.org . RiverCenter will contact members individually. Members can also email development@rivercenter.org to make their requests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Modern Free and Accepted Masons host free weekend activities

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Modern Free & Accepted Masons of the World, Inc. are celebrating 105 years of existence with free festivities. Ann Porter, spokesperson for the Modern Free and Accepted Masons, joined WRBL’s Rex Castillo on News 3 Midday to discuss the activities. A religious service will be held on Friday, October 28th from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

BETTER WORK Columbus hosting job fair for MCSD parents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – BETTER WORK Columbus will host a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for parents of children in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). It will take place at Victory Mission at 3448 North Lumpkin Road in Columbus, according to an MCSD press release. There will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Health Department to hold drug take back event on Oct. 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Health Department will hold a drive-thru drug take back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, as a part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Take Back Day. Pamela Kirkland, the Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District appeared on News 3 Midday to speak about the event. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Water Works invites public to town hall meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Water Works is inviting the public to its third annual town hall meeting. This meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Road. During the town hall, Columbus Water Works will discuss its strategic approach to managing water […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Big Dog Fleet Feet hosting 5K foot race in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Big Dog Fleet Feet, which sells running shoes and accessories, will be holding its annual Big Dog Howl 5K foot race this Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. While attendees are asked to sign up online, store co-owner Reggie Luther said they can also sign up in-person on the day of the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Clearview Elementary principal has high expectations for students, believes in unconditional love

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — October is National Principals Month. In observance of this, here is an article about Shannah Mabry, the principal of Clearview Elementary School in LaGrange. Mabry said it’s “imperative” to have high expectations for students and support them with unconditional love. These represent the type of principal she aims to be. “And so, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Chambers County School District hold assemblies for Red Ribbon Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students around the nation are familiar with sitting in various assemblies throughout the school year. This week has been no different with the kick off of Chambers County School District’s Red Ribbon Week initiative. Chambers County students participated in speaking engagements that stressed the importance of combating teen addiction.  Matt Kelley […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

HCSD Parent University holding presentation on mental illness for students’ families

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County School District Parent University will hold a one-hour informative presentation on mental illness, called “Ending the Silence,” today at 6:30 p.m. for families with middle or high-school-aged children. While the presentation is geared toward families of students enrolled at Harris County Carver Middle School and Harris County High School, […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL Puppy Picks: Tyson

WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3 to help a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. In this edition of this season’s Puppy Picks we have a two-year […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus pain medicine practice owner agrees to $1 million penalty to absolve various allegations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The owner of Southeast Regional Pain Center (SRPC) in Columbus, Georgia, is agreeing to pay a $1 million civil penalty to settle alleged violations of multiple federal acts. M.D. Kenneth Barngrover was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and ran a worker’s compensation pharmacy out of SRPC, allowing him to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy