Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Michigan high school football scores from state playoff district openers
Playoff high school football action is here and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MLive.com
Game Day Kalamazoo: See Round 1 playoff schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI – After sweat-soaked summer two-a-days and nine weeks with noses to the grindstone, the reward has arrive for 288 of Michigan’s best high school football teams. But the main prize awaits at Detroit’s Ford Field and Marquette’s Superior Dome, and Friday’s games are the first step...
MLive.com
See 37 photos as Detroit Cass Tech tops West Bloomfield in first round of playoffs
WEST BLOOMFIELD TWP., MI -- West Bloomfield High School hosted Detroit Cass Technical High School for the first round of the MHSAA Division 1 football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Cass Technical High School won with a final score of 38-13. MLive was there to document the action, both...
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See district opening football playoff schedule
The state playoffs for 11-player and 8-player football have arrvied and there are 46 games involving Metro Detroit teams this weekend.
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
MLive.com
Would bigger paychecks help solve Michigan’s high school ref shortage?
Kyle Smoes doesn’t have to look far to figure out why Michigan has about 1,600 fewer high school sports officials than it did just five years ago. He just has to look at his game check.
Holt, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hartland High School football team will have a game with Holt High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MLive.com
Metro Detroit boys soccer region final scoreboard
Here are Metro Detroit boy soccer score for the region championship round of the state tournament. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer weighs in with prediction for UM-MSU rivalry game
Governor Whitmer is in a battle for the state herself this fall, but the Spartans and Wolverines have a matter to settle on the football field before election season...
MLive.com
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from first round playoff games
Bryon Center Bulldogs vs Portage Northern Huskies in round one playoffs. Portage Northern junior Braylen Amos (3) interrupts a pass intended for Bryon Center sophomore Isaac Lee (3) in Bryon Center, Michigan as seen on Friday, October 28, 2022. Portage Northern beat Bryon Center, 44-22. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com)Get Photo.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake
In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting all playoff-opening Metro Detroit football matchups
Although I didn’t close the regular season with the best of performances, I could have done a lot worse than my 14-8 effort last week. Heading into the playoffs, I have a 122-50 record. Entering the playoffs, however, things get even more difficult. I’m picking every single playoff-opening game...
Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college
Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan. The program was introduced by...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Winter Season in Michigan Will Have Plenty of Snow and Rain
I can't think of anyone I know who looks forward to winter's in Michigan. Winter officially begins on the shortest day of the year, December 21, 2022. According to the Farmer's Almanac, we'll have plenty of snow, rain, and slush. In fact, Michigan will also see record breaking cold temperatures as well.
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State
Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
Comments / 0