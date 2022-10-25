ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

High School Football PRO

Holt, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HOLT, MI
MLive.com

Metro Detroit boys soccer region final scoreboard

Here are Metro Detroit boy soccer score for the region championship round of the state tournament. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake

In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
MANCHESTER, MI
Chalkbeat

Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college

Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan.  The program was introduced by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State

Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss

With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. ﻿In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.﻿However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
EAST LANSING, MI

