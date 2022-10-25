ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It

As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Some Wyoming Cops Warn of New Candy-Colored Drug Targeting Kids

The Douglas Police Department and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police [WASKOP] are warning about a version of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that looks like candy. But a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department says the threat of the fentanyl actually turning up in Halloween candy is...
DOUGLAS, WY
KGAB AM 650

Disease Outbreak Affects Wyoming’s Bighorn Sheep

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department discovered a disease outbreak in the Devil's Canyon bighorn sheep herd northeast of Lovell, according to a news release on their site. A landowner reported the dieoff in addition to a mortality signal from a GPS collared bighorn sheep in the herd. “Since Oct....
LOVELL, WY
KGAB AM 650

What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk

Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Heavy Snow In SE Wyoming Mountains Possible This Week

While the next few days are expected to bring pleasant fall weather to southeast Wyoming, a change later in the week could bring a blast of winter weather and possibly some heavy snow at higher elevations. But high temperatures could hit the low 70s in some areas over the next...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Gas Prices Fall in Wyoming and Nationally for the 2nd Straight Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.70 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents lower than a month ago and 25.3 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.29 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.59 a gallon.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

10+ Wyoming Towns Taylor Swift Should Totally Move To.

Taylor Swift is probably the biggest name in music right now. I mean, it's not surprising. Her latest album, Midnights, dropped last week and literally broke Spotify because of the number of people trying to stream it. It seems like every time I turn on the radio, Taylor is there serenading the world with "Lavender Haze" or "Karma."
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
WHEATLAND, WY
KGAB AM 650

FYI: Wyoming Has a Thing for Jason Voorhees.

There's nothing like a horror movie to get you in the mood for Halloween. I'll be honest, though, I love a good horror flick year-round. One of my favorites to pull out at any given time is Friday the 13th...but, of course, it's best viewed on Friday the 13th. Apparently,...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

BOO! Is Wyoming One Of The Most Haunted States?

Now, Wyoming has its share of haunted history. I mean, we were an old west hot spot. There are tons of spooky stories from even before Wyoming was a state. We had cowboys roaming the plains, and doing cowboy stuff that could have led to things like, oh, you know, murder. Yeah, times were rough back then.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

High Wind Warning Issued For Areas Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for parts of southeast Wyoming for today [Oct. 24]. "High Wind Watches have been upgraded to Warnings and are in effect for the areas highlighted. Westerly winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Use caution if traveling with lightweight or high profile vehicles. For information on road conditions, refer to wyoroad.info. For the weather forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Here’s What Survey Says Wyoming’s Favorite Spooky Kids Movie Is

If you need an idea of what to put on for the kiddos this Halloween, this might help. From E.T. to Hocus Pocus, the Halloween movies you loved as a kid are classics to this day for a reason—they’re the best spooky movies for kids. We just had the free screening of E.T. last week, during the Boofest event, so we'll probably skip E.T. then.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy