SC’s gov candidates raise millions ahead of November election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates have raised millions ahead of the November 8 general election.

The campaign for incumbent Governor Henry McMaster on Monday reported record-breaking fundraising of more than $2,100,000 in the final weeks of the election.

“The fundraising total for the quarter is more than the McMaster-Evette campaign has raised in any single quarter, it has allowed the governor to remind voters of the achievements of the past six years, and it provides his team with the ability to reach voters in every part of the state in the closing days of the campaign,” Gov. McMaster’s campaign said.

The campaign also noted that 90% of the quarter’s 3,385 contributions were from South Carolina. Those fundraising efforts have been reported to the SC State Ethics Commission.

But shortly after releasing his Q3 totals, Gov. McMaster’s campaign called upon Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham’s campaign to disclose its fundraising, claiming that not reporting that fundraising to the SC Ethics Commission 15 days before an election violates campaign ethics law.

“First, he refused to disclose who is actually paying him and what they pay him to do. Now, he is flouting state law, in failing to disclose his donors,” said McMaster-Evette campaign spokesman Brandon Charochak. “If Joe Cunningham won’t come clean about personal or campaign finances, how can we trust him to manage the state budget?”

Cunningham’s campaign later announced it had raised $1.2 million in the final quarter before the election, noting that it received 11,092 donations from 6,504 donors for the quarter.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support we have received throughout this campaign,” Cunningham said. “South Carolinians are ready for a governor who is going to protect their freedoms. Career politicians like Henry McMaster have failed South Carolina for too long and now, instead of working to bring down inflation or improve our schools and roads, they want to take away fundamental freedom from half of South Carolina’s population.

Cunningham’s Q3 fundraising report has not been uploaded to the SC State Election Commission website as of Tuesday afternoon.

The former U.S. Congressman’s campaign said they have raised $3.4 million and received 36,704 donations from 16,507 donors since the campaign launched in April 2021. They have about $220,000 cash on hand.

The McMaster-Everette campaign has raised more than $7,629,000 for the 2022 cycle and has more than $2,063,000 cash on hand.

News 2 reached out to Cunningham’s campaign for more information about reporting the funds. We are waiting for a response.

