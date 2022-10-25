Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter — until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people. The organization...
WMUR.com
Additional rental relief funds headed to New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will get $2.4 million in temporary federal housing funds to extend rental assistance that was scheduled to run out at the end of December. State officials said the U.S. Treasury denied their original request to extend the funding. Gov. Chris Sununu said the new...
WMUR.com
First Lady Jill Biden campaigns for New Hampshire Democrat candidates
MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden is visiting the Granite State Saturday to campaign for New Hampshire Democrats. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will...
WMUR.com
8 additional COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Eight additional Granite Staters have died due to COVID-19, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. That's the most deaths announced in a single day since September 29, when nine deaths were announced. This week state health officials announced a total of...
WMUR.com
Warming oceans could drive lobsters out of Gulf of Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The lobster industry is the most valuable single-species fishery in the United States, but as the waters off the coast of New Hampshire warm because of climate change, the industry will face continuing challenges in the years ahead. Fishing boats are a part of the quintessential...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
WMUR.com
Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. Having been there many times in my life, I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in 1760...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
WMUR.com
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents urged to turn in unwanted prescriptions for Drug Take Back Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire and federal safety officials are urging residents to get rid of unused or unwanted prescription drugs during this weekend's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Saturday's event is part of an ongoing effort to help prevent substance misuse or overdoses. >> More information: Drug...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: The Green Crab Project
Wednesday, November 2nd — Tonight, we tackle a crabby problem that has been impacting our ocean creatures for generations. Green Crabs have infested the ecosystem and tonight we are looking at some unusual ways to fight back, that could end up on your dinner table. On Fritz Wetherbee's New...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire rankings are impressive
New Hampshire has always been fortunate to land in many of the country's top 10 lists, and it's a great feeling to constantly be sitting at the cool kids' table. I noticed recently that New Hampshire was ranked 6th on the Tax Foundations 2023 Index of Business Climate, which measures an overall score for corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes. The foundation is the nation's leading independent tax policy research organization. It's interesting to see how our neighboring New England states ranked… Massachusetts 34th, Maine 35th, Vermont 44th, Rhode Island 42nd, and Connecticut 47th. Wyoming came in 1st. The worst states were New Jersey 50th, New York 49th, District of Colombia 48th, and Connecticut 47th.
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
Pedestrians were told to stay away from the road outside The Mall of New Hampshire on Saturday as first responders swarmed the scene, investigating the cause of a “suspicious” death. According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella’s office, the death is considered suspicious. Photos sent...
WMUR.com
Who makes the best pancakes in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Pancakes sure are a crowd-pleaser. But where can you find the best pancakes in New Hampshire? Which local restaurant is your go-to place for the delicious breakfast item?. Let us know on...
Deerfield Valley News
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out
In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
Comments / 0