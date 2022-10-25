ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

WMUR.com

Additional rental relief funds headed to New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will get $2.4 million in temporary federal housing funds to extend rental assistance that was scheduled to run out at the end of December. State officials said the U.S. Treasury denied their original request to extend the funding. Gov. Chris Sununu said the new...
WMUR.com

8 additional COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Eight additional Granite Staters have died due to COVID-19, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. That's the most deaths announced in a single day since September 29, when nine deaths were announced. This week state health officials announced a total of...
WMUR.com

Warming oceans could drive lobsters out of Gulf of Maine

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The lobster industry is the most valuable single-species fishery in the United States, but as the waters off the coast of New Hampshire warm because of climate change, the industry will face continuing challenges in the years ahead. Fishing boats are a part of the quintessential...
WMUR.com

Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Green Crab Project

Wednesday, November 2nd — Tonight, we tackle a crabby problem that has been impacting our ocean creatures for generations. Green Crabs have infested the ecosystem and tonight we are looking at some unusual ways to fight back, that could end up on your dinner table. On Fritz Wetherbee's New...
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire rankings are impressive

New Hampshire has always been fortunate to land in many of the country's top 10 lists, and it's a great feeling to constantly be sitting at the cool kids' table. I noticed recently that New Hampshire was ranked 6th on the Tax Foundations 2023 Index of Business Climate, which measures an overall score for corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes. The foundation is the nation's leading independent tax policy research organization. It's interesting to see how our neighboring New England states ranked… Massachusetts 34th, Maine 35th, Vermont 44th, Rhode Island 42nd, and Connecticut 47th. Wyoming came in 1st. The worst states were New Jersey 50th, New York 49th, District of Colombia 48th, and Connecticut 47th.
WMUR.com

Who makes the best pancakes in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Pancakes sure are a crowd-pleaser. But where can you find the best pancakes in New Hampshire? Which local restaurant is your go-to place for the delicious breakfast item?. Let us know on...
MassLive.com

How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out

In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
