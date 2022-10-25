Read full article on original website
Nurse recounts shooting at Billings Clinic
"We came around the corner and saw what had happened and I guess our training and instincts jumped in and it was a switch from scared and terrified to what to do we have to do," Klatt added.
Billings woman killed in I-90 head-on crash
An 18-year-old Billings woman was killed Thursday evening in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Belgrade.
Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
2 killed in I-90 crash with wrong-way driver near Belgrade
At approximately 8:24 PM a 25-year-old Bozeman woman was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The driver struck head-on with a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old Billings woman.
Billings Sinclair dinosaur statue destroyed after multiple thefts
A beloved Billings landmark is in shambles after an attempted robbery. It’s left the business owner stunned, and the community angry.
Carbon County hosts meeting at Joliet Community Center on flood damage
BILLINGS, Mont. - Ten agencies, including the Carbon County Commissioners, met Thursday to discuss the historical flooding that occurred last summer. Residents of Carbon County heard updates on specific flood repair work already completed, as well as repairs currently in progress, and repairs scheduled for the future. Carbon County Commissioners...
School District 2 Staff Show Support for Billings Clinic ER Team
BILLINGS, Mont. - More than 10 days after an armed incident inside the Billings Clinic Emergency Department, staff are still recovering. A woman had carried a loaded gun into the emergency room and threatened to shoot herself before she was shot by a police officer. No hospital staff or officers...
Marianna murder suspect arrested in Montana after four years on the run, MPD
MARIANNA, Fl (WDHN)— After a domestic dispute in Montana, a suspect, accused of a four-year-old murder in Marianna Fl, has been arrested and charged on a warrant, according to Marianna Police Department. Juqon Douglas, 26, of Marianna, has been arrested in Montana after police discovered active murder warrants issued...
Yellowstone County Sheriff detectives asking for help identifying man in photo
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted by county detectives for theft. Deputy Deklyen is looking for any information about the man in the surveillance video screenshot and the black four door vehicle pictured. If you can identify the individual in this photo,...
Phone scam involving U.S. Marshals Service hits Billings area
The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a warning to Billings area residents of a phone scam involving the federal law enforcement agency.
Wood's Power Grip Hosted Manufacturing Career Day event for SD2 Students
LAUREL, Mont. - Thursday was Manufacturing Career Day in Laurel. Wood's Power Grip, WPG host…
Billings airport unveils new security checkpoint location
The new checkpoint offers brand new technology and is part of a five-phase terminal expansion project that is projected to take multiple years to complete.
Yellowstone County Detention Facility gets four grants to help inmates with substance use disorders and mental health
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Detention Facility (YCDF) received four grants totaling almost $1.5 million to help inmates with substance use disorders and mental health. The pilot program funded by these grants will last two years, with of goal of connecting with 1200 people. The pilot program will...
Copper State connection: Rocky football has a knack of finding gems in the Arizona desert
BILLINGS — While Prince Johnson was going through the latter stages of his high school football career in Arizona, Rocky Mountain College found him by happenstance. A lightly-recruited player out of Perry High School in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Johnson first connected with Battlin' Bears coach Chris Stutzriem when an opposing coach at a nearby school he was visiting told Stutzriem about Johnson and his under-the-radar talent in an area chock-full of blue-chip prep recruits.
These Are Your Six Favorite Greasy Spoon Joints in Billings!
In my mind, there's something innately comforting about sitting down and eating a large, greasy meal. I support these local joints as much as possible because they always treat me well and feed me excellent food. So, in preparation for Greasy Food Day tomorrow (10/25), we asked you on social media what your absolute favorite local spots here in the Magic City where you can get that satisfying greasy meal. Here are your favorites.
Billings area being target by scammers claiming to be federal authorities
BILLINGS, Mont. - Individuals are calling Billings area residents, claiming to be federal authorities, namely acting U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung. If you receive a similar call, you are urged to call the Clerk of Court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order.
Billings man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday following an investigation by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty of kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. The following...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds bump temperatures up, but changes next week
We shift from wind, to warmer, to a pretty good chance of rain and snow by the middle of next week. And it is trending cooler, too.
The City of Billings has 37 board and commission vacancies to fill
BILLINGS –The City of Billings is accepting applications for 37 board and commission vacancies with applications due by Nov. 14, 2022. Community members are encouraged to apply and volunteer. Serving a term offers unique insight into City government operations. “It gives an opportunity for citizens to have a significant...
Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament’s charitable organization helps to open new skatepark in Hardin today
HARDIN, Mont. – A new skatepark will open Saturday in Hardin, Montana. This project was a collaborative effort between area youth, Jeff Ament’s Montana Pool Service, the City of Hardin and nonprofits. Ament is from Big Sandy and is also the co-founder of Pearl Jam. Ament started Montana...
