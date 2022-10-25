ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q2 News

Nurse recounts shooting at Billings Clinic

"We came around the corner and saw what had happened and I guess our training and instincts jumped in and it was a switch from scared and terrified to what to do we have to do," Klatt added.
KULR8

Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights

BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Carbon County hosts meeting at Joliet Community Center on flood damage

BILLINGS, Mont. - Ten agencies, including the Carbon County Commissioners, met Thursday to discuss the historical flooding that occurred last summer. Residents of Carbon County heard updates on specific flood repair work already completed, as well as repairs currently in progress, and repairs scheduled for the future. Carbon County Commissioners...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
KULR8

School District 2 Staff Show Support for Billings Clinic ER Team

BILLINGS, Mont. - More than 10 days after an armed incident inside the Billings Clinic Emergency Department, staff are still recovering. A woman had carried a loaded gun into the emergency room and threatened to shoot herself before she was shot by a police officer. No hospital staff or officers...
BILLINGS, MT
wdhn.com

Marianna murder suspect arrested in Montana after four years on the run, MPD

MARIANNA, Fl (WDHN)— After a domestic dispute in Montana, a suspect, accused of a four-year-old murder in Marianna Fl, has been arrested and charged on a warrant, according to Marianna Police Department. Juqon Douglas, 26, of Marianna, has been arrested in Montana after police discovered active murder warrants issued...
MARIANNA, FL
KULR8

Copper State connection: Rocky football has a knack of finding gems in the Arizona desert

BILLINGS — While Prince Johnson was going through the latter stages of his high school football career in Arizona, Rocky Mountain College found him by happenstance. A lightly-recruited player out of Perry High School in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Johnson first connected with Battlin' Bears coach Chris Stutzriem when an opposing coach at a nearby school he was visiting told Stutzriem about Johnson and his under-the-radar talent in an area chock-full of blue-chip prep recruits.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

These Are Your Six Favorite Greasy Spoon Joints in Billings!

In my mind, there's something innately comforting about sitting down and eating a large, greasy meal. I support these local joints as much as possible because they always treat me well and feed me excellent food. So, in preparation for Greasy Food Day tomorrow (10/25), we asked you on social media what your absolute favorite local spots here in the Magic City where you can get that satisfying greasy meal. Here are your favorites.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings area being target by scammers claiming to be federal authorities

BILLINGS, Mont. - Individuals are calling Billings area residents, claiming to be federal authorities, namely acting U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung. If you receive a similar call, you are urged to call the Clerk of Court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order.
NBCMontana

Billings man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday following an investigation by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty of kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. The following...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

The City of Billings has 37 board and commission vacancies to fill

BILLINGS –The City of Billings is accepting applications for 37 board and commission vacancies with applications due by Nov. 14, 2022. Community members are encouraged to apply and volunteer. Serving a term offers unique insight into City government operations. “It gives an opportunity for citizens to have a significant...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy