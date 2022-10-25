(Atlantic, Iowa) – You have probably seen, or at least heard of, “The Tree in the Middle of the Road.” The Cottonwood tree has become a landmark in Audubon County. The story is when the county lines were being established the surveyor placed a green cottonwood stick into the ground at the exact point where the lines crossed and grew into the present tree. You have a chance to learn more about the landmark. Mary Rendleman Gilchrist is the presenter at Cass County Genealogical Society. Her presentation begins at 1-p.m. at the Atlantic Public Library.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO