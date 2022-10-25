Read full article on original website
Presentation today w/regard to “The Tree in the Middle of the Road”
(Atlantic, Iowa) – You have probably seen, or at least heard of, “The Tree in the Middle of the Road.” The Cottonwood tree has become a landmark in Audubon County. The story is when the county lines were being established the surveyor placed a green cottonwood stick into the ground at the exact point where the lines crossed and grew into the present tree. You have a chance to learn more about the landmark. Mary Rendleman Gilchrist is the presenter at Cass County Genealogical Society. Her presentation begins at 1-p.m. at the Atlantic Public Library.
A-PD & Chamber warn of someone passing bogus Benjamins
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department would has issued a warning to area businesses and individuals making cash transactions: Authorities say an individual has been trying to pass counterfeit $100 bills. The bills are clearly stamped “For motion picture use only.”. The Police Department anticipates the bills...
Harrison County included in a Burn Ban until further notice
(Logan, Iowa) – Authorities in Harrison County are joining other counties bordering the Missouri River and elsewhere in western Iowa, in instituting a ban on open burning, effective at Noon today (Friday), and continuing until further notice. The ban prohibits open burning in Harrison County, including all the cities within the county. The County experienced a large field fire Sunday, Oct. 23rd, due to the windy and dry conditions. Harrison, and most contiguous counties are under a Moderate Drought, which means it doesn’t take much to spark a fire that can spread rapidly and dangerously, endangering lives and property.
Sometimes it really does “Take a village” to help those in need – Farmers harvest 550 acres for Union County family
(Union County, Iowa) – Dozens of Iowa farmers came together in Union County to harvest 550 acres in a single day. It happened just one week after Paul Baker of Creston unexpectedly died at the age of 66. KCCI reports five fields at the Baker farm needed work, and Baker’s friends readily accepted the challenge. They used 18 combines, 40 tractor-trailers, and 20 grain carts to get the job done by noon.
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Pawsome
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted on Thursday, by Abbey Bishop, owner of Pawsome, and her team. The Ambassadors viewed Pawsome’s new dog boarding and grooming facility located just outside of Atlantic. Abbey Bishop has always loved working with dogs, and after high school graduation, she was introduced to a family friend that allowed her to intern at a grooming business. Fast-forward three years, and Abbey is proud to debut the recent addition to her already successful grooming business.
Page County Sheriff’s report, 10/28/22
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports four recent arrests, an Open Burning Violation, and an unknown injury accident. Sheriff Lyle Palmer reports the following arrests:. 32-year-old Zachary Alexander Shehan, of Maryville, MO., was arrested Oct. 12th at Nodaway Valley Park. He was taken into custody...
Dexter man arrested Wed., in connection w/a robbery in Dexter
(Adel, Iowa) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Dexter was arrested Wednesday, in connection with the robbery of the Casey’s General Store, in Dexter. Authorities say 21-year-old Phillip Andrew Dolezal was arrested on two Dallas County warrants, Failure to Appear, original charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear, original charge of Theft 3rd and Theft 4th. Wednesday morning, he was additionally charged with Robbery 2nd degree. Dolezal remains held in the Dallas County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
