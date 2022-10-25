Wild Goose Gosling Canning Line and In-Line Paradigm 700 VS Labeler ( $35,000 ) We took over an existing brewery and no longer need the canning line and labeler that the former owners had. The canning line is a Wild Goose Gosling, manufactured in 2021 and the labeler is In-Line Paradigm 700 VS, unknown manufacture date but likely 2021 or possibly 2020. Both machines on casters. They have been stored indoors in air conditioning, but unused for about six months. We will include all manuals and spare parts we’ve found associated with the machines, as well as a tablet to run the canning line interface. FOB from Houston, Texas 77009. We can place on pallets and load onto truck coordinated and paid by purchaser.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO