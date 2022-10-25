Read full article on original website
7bbl Compact Brewhouse System (2019) Lightly Used!
For sale is a lightly used Prospero Compact Brewhouse BH2 system manufactured in 2019. The unit is in great shape. We will also include the custom-made grist case and grain mill if interested. Buyer will pay for crating/palletizing/shipping/rigging. Please email for further details, pricing, photos, and questions. Cheers!. Manufacturer :...
ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System – Like New
ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System - Like New ( $18,000 ) Used ProCarb Mini for sale. Barely used, it was just sent back to ProMach for a total refurbishment and tune-up, as good as new! Pallet mounted. It will ship directly from their warehouse. The ProCarb MINI In-Line Carbonation system is a 2-stream (beverage and CO2) in-line carbonation system designed to deliver precise carbonation of beverages at product flow rates up to 25 gallons per minute. Sells new for $22,900. Asking $18,000 OBO plus shipping from ProMach. This is the basic model without available upgrades.
Specific Mechanical 15bbl Brewhouse
This brewhouse started life as a 15bbl brewhouse and later expanded to a 30bbl volume. Our boiler needed to be retubed so scrapped plans to commission this setup. Grain depth and subsequent wort gravity will dictate the actual brew length. These are the items included in this listing:. Steam Jacketed...
Kreyer Chilly Max 90 3 Ton Glycol Chiller and Heater System
Kreyer Chilly Max 90 3 Ton Glycol Chiller and Heater System ( $9,000 ) Includes heating function (3kw heating element) Includes instruction manuals. We purchased this about a year ago from a cidery that had lightly used and warehoused this chiller. We used it to make about six batches of cider, and the chiller worked great. We were using it while our larger chiller was down and no longer need it. It is perfect for a 7BBL setup. It’s worth $13,000 new. Asking $9,000.
Wild Goose Gosling Canning Line and In-Line Paradigm 700 VS Labeler
Wild Goose Gosling Canning Line and In-Line Paradigm 700 VS Labeler ( $35,000 ) We took over an existing brewery and no longer need the canning line and labeler that the former owners had. The canning line is a Wild Goose Gosling, manufactured in 2021 and the labeler is In-Line Paradigm 700 VS, unknown manufacture date but likely 2021 or possibly 2020. Both machines on casters. They have been stored indoors in air conditioning, but unused for about six months. We will include all manuals and spare parts we’ve found associated with the machines, as well as a tablet to run the canning line interface. FOB from Houston, Texas 77009. We can place on pallets and load onto truck coordinated and paid by purchaser.
UL Listed Omron Temp Controller,2 heat elements,Top notch CIP cleaning system/cart
After busy brew day is done,the clean works will begin,our CIP system will help brewer a lot,it can makes the cleaning works more easier. Standard Sizes:75L,120L,200L,300L,400L,500L/each reservoir;Customized sizes available for any sizes of brew tanks. Main steps:. Standard cleaning system heat the caustic in the caustic reservoir,. then pump the...
2 – Aprox.12 bbl Newlands single wall serving tanks
2 - Aprox.12 bbl Newlands single wall serving tanks ( $2,800 ) These (2) serving tanks were originally 20 bbl and cut down to fit in our basement cooler. They were professionally “modified” by Sprinkman in Elroy Wisconsin back in 2003. Comes with pressure gauge, prv, carb stone, butterfly valve, sample valve and sight gauge assembly. Aprox. 7′ tall and 4″ wide – $2800.00 each.
1000 liter (264 gallon) Variable Capacity Tanks
I have 1 1000 liter stainless steel variable capacity tank. Comes with a stand, floating lid, Stainless steel dust cover lid and extra tubing. Buyer would need to pay for shipping and handling. Price: $950. Manufacturer : MARCHISIO. Where Manufactured : United States. Ships From : Denver.
(New!) Never Used CryoDoser Flex Craft Custom Liquid Nitrogen Doser
(New!) Never Used CryoDoser Flex Craft Custom Liquid Nitrogen Doser ( $29,950 ) New – In Crate – Liquid Nitrogen Doser for sale – End of Year Sale $29,950. This is an overstock item, list price $36,000. Includes doser, interchangeable long arm, EASE actuator, floor mounted stand,...
New 60BBL Craftmaster Stainless Fermenters and Brite
30 – Plate Letina Plate Filter w/Crossover Plate
Manufactured in 2021. Used it for 6 months while our crossflow filter was down. Works great. Filter Sheets are priced at a 75% discount for what we bought them for. 100 – Becopad270 40X40 (0.5-0.7 Micron) Filter Sheets | $336.00. 73 – Beco K2 40X40 (3.0 Micron) Filter Sheets...
8oz sleek cans – 1 truckload – $0.15 per can – BPANI MCC
8oz sleek cans - 1 truckload - $0.15 per can - BPANI MCC ( $0.15 ) One truckload of MCC 8oz sleek brite cans, 221,122 cans in total. BPANI liners. Specs attached. $0.15 per can if entire truckload purchased, $0.18 per can if purchased by the pallet. 11,638 cans per pallet.
Twin Monkeys Animas Canninge Line 35-42 CPM, 5 heads
Twin Monkeys Animas Canninge Line 35-42 CPM, 5 heads ( $50,000 ) We’ve had this machine up to 42 CPM for 12 ozs and 38 CPM for 16s. The filler is a double lane filler so can be upgrade to a second seamer and second set of fill heads to do 80 CPM in the same space.
3D Mapping of Hops to Pinpoint Flavors and Aromas
In thinking about sustainability and flavor, a California company has been 3D mapping hops to create natural, optimized hop extracts to beers giving brewers a chance to dial in recipes to exact specifications. “By understanding and being able to pinpoint compounds in hops, triangulate sensory and expectations off of what...
Beer and Balance: Strategies for Social, Mental, and Physical Well-being in the Craft Beer Industry
You and your employees’ social, mental and physical wellbeing matter. The craft beer industry is in a time of reckoning with an all-time record of people leaving their jobs, and employers struggling to fill vacant roles. 1 in 5 employees left a job at some point in their career because of its toxic organizational culture. By one estimate, employee turnover triggered by a toxic culture cost U.S. employers nearly $50 billion per year pre-pandemic.
1000 Gallon fully Jacketed Custom Metalcraft Transtore Tank
CDR BeerLab
The CDR BeerLab system is a fast, simple, and reliable analysis system for beer, wort, and water, aimed at in-house brewing processes and quality control operations in breweries of any size. The CDR BeerLab Analysis System uses an analyzer based on photometric technology with a dedicated kit of pipettes. Parameters...
Inline carbonator – QuantiPerm xFlowCO2 – never used
Inline carbonator - QuantiPerm xFlowCO2 - never used ( $22,000 ) Brand new, never used. Project never took off. QuantiPerm xFlowCO2-FRC complete carbonation system:
