High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
idesignarch.com
Modern Lake House Makes Iconic Architectural Statement
Bellingham, Washington – This luxury lakeside estate in Bellingham is sited on 2.5 private acres with over 200 feet of waterfront with spectacular views of Lake Whatcom. Built by Chesmore Buck Architecture, the design used the existing foundation for the 3,200 square foot home. The goal was to keep every tree on site.
q13fox.com
Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast
It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
Strong winds fan flames as Whatcom home burns
Firefighters searched for a person they were told was inside, but everyone got out safely.
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good
A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
KING-5
The man behind a popular Port Angeles soda: Made in Washington
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — People have been cracking open these Made in Washington sodas since 1984 thanks to Ed Bedford, owner of Bedford’s Craft Sodas — pop that proudly states where it comes from on every bottle. “It all started here, it's home-based out of Port Angeles,”...
myeverettnews.com
Applications Now Being Accepted For Lottery To Fill 60 Slots At Bezos Academy In Everett, Washington
Word in from the City of Everett that the application process for the Bezos Academy at Everett Station is now underway. The Bezos Academy selects eligible students (determined by age and family income not exceeding 400% of the Federal Poverty Level) via lottery. There are no geographic boundaries or requirements. Here’s more.
KGMI
Southwest offering new non-stop service from Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – If you are looking for a nonstop flight out of Bellingham, you will have a new option in the new year. Southwest Airlines on Thursday, October 27th, that seasonal service to Denver will begin in April. Flights are only being offered on Saturdays, starting with a...
whatcomtalk.com
Comcast Announces Network Construction in Whatcom County
Comcast has begun construction in the public rights of way to expand service to hundreds of homes in the City of Sumas, investing more than $4.2 million to bring the entire suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to the citizens and businesses in the rural community of Whatcom County. The company has created an online resource for local residents seeking information about the network construction in their neighborhood, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and service details at: https://washington.comcast.com/network-expansion/.
Looking to buy? This historic 1800s Fairhaven house will take you back in time
The 5,200-square-foot historic Clark Mansion home in Fairhaven is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years.
KGMI
Still time to register to vote as election nears
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – For all the procrastinators out there, it’s not too late to register to vote in the upcoming election. You have until election day, November 8th, to register or update your address. But the County Auditor’s office is encouraging people to register online by October 31st...
wa.gov
Construction underway at Swift Creek
Sumas Mountain has a surprise beneath the surface: some of the mountain’s rock contains naturally-occurring asbestos and heavy metals. By itself, that wouldn’t be a problem, but a slow-moving landslide has been delivering a portion of the mountainside to Swift Creek for ages, and the creek distributes that unwanted burden downstream.
Weekend storm will bring wind, rain and rising water to Whatcom. What about Halloween?
Nooksack will rise, but no flooding is imminent.
Here’s why popular Larrabee State Park trail will be closed for several months
New trail, boardwalks are part of plan for new path to waterfront.
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
City of Everett fined after millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into river
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the city of Everett after millions of gallons of incompletely treated wastewater was discharged into the Snohomish River in June. Over a 19-hour period between June 4 and 5, a malfunctioning pump at the city of Everett’s wastewater treatment facility allowed 9.9 million...
KGMI
Wind Advisory in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. Get prepared for a fall windstorm today, Thursday, October 27th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, San Juan County and the Admiralty Inlet area. The advisory says we can expect south winds 25 to 35 mph...
Link light rail worker injured in concrete form collapse
A worker is in serious condition after an accident at a Sound Transit construction site in Mountlake Terrace, according to officials. The 40-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He arrived in critical condition, but is improving. The accident occurred around noon Thursday at the Link light rail expansion...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
These Pacific Northwest towns are among the most beautiful in the U.S.: Report
Interior design and landscaping magazine Architectural Digest compiled a list of The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
