ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Comments / 1

Related
MyNorthwest

High winds roar through the Pacific NW

Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
EVERETT, WA
idesignarch.com

Modern Lake House Makes Iconic Architectural Statement

Bellingham, Washington – This luxury lakeside estate in Bellingham is sited on 2.5 private acres with over 200 feet of waterfront with spectacular views of Lake Whatcom. Built by Chesmore Buck Architecture, the design used the existing foundation for the 3,200 square foot home. The goal was to keep every tree on site.
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast

It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good

A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
KGMI

Southwest offering new non-stop service from Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – If you are looking for a nonstop flight out of Bellingham, you will have a new option in the new year. Southwest Airlines on Thursday, October 27th, that seasonal service to Denver will begin in April. Flights are only being offered on Saturdays, starting with a...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Comcast Announces Network Construction in Whatcom County

Comcast has begun construction in the public rights of way to expand service to hundreds of homes in the City of Sumas, investing more than $4.2 million to bring the entire suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to the citizens and businesses in the rural community of Whatcom County. The company has created an online resource for local residents seeking information about the network construction in their neighborhood, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and service details at: https://washington.comcast.com/network-expansion/.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Still time to register to vote as election nears

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – For all the procrastinators out there, it’s not too late to register to vote in the upcoming election. You have until election day, November 8th, to register or update your address. But the County Auditor’s office is encouraging people to register online by October 31st...
BELLINGHAM, WA
wa.gov

Construction underway at Swift Creek

Sumas Mountain has a surprise beneath the surface: some of the mountain’s rock contains naturally-occurring asbestos and heavy metals. By itself, that wouldn’t be a problem, but a slow-moving landslide has been delivering a portion of the mountainside to Swift Creek for ages, and the creek distributes that unwanted burden downstream.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington

SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Wind Advisory in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties

BELLINGHAM, Wash. Get prepared for a fall windstorm today, Thursday, October 27th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, San Juan County and the Admiralty Inlet area. The advisory says we can expect south winds 25 to 35 mph...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy