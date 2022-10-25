Read full article on original website
ISU Black alumni group host landmark reunion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of Black alumni, stretching decades of history, met at the Vigo County Historical Center on Saturday for a reunion celebrating 50 years of the university’s African-American culture center, and its Afro-studies program as well. Dr. Crystal Reynolds helped organize this year’s reunion, and...
Local group aims to educate younger voters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many college students across the county will cast a ballot for the time for the upcoming midterm election. However, some may not know when and where to vote. The American Democracy Project is a nonpartisan group that has different chapters in hundreds of universities...
‘Truck Stop’ celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bo Turner had been anxiously awaiting Saturday for months. Turner, the owner of the “Truck Stop,” had received support from the community online, but seeing the crowd outside brought a different kind of emotion. “I am just so excited that we’re open finally,...
Over 20 arsons being investigated in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of October 27, around 22 arsons are being investigated according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. “That number is a little bit higher than usual,” Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions and Inspections, Scott Boyed said. This year to date, there have been...
Woman charged with stealing fallen officer funds to appear in court
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman who police say stole nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the child of a fallen Terre Haute Police Officer is set to appear in court for a change of plea. 33-year-old Josie Baker’s case began in the summer of 2021...
Two sent to hospital following two-vehicle crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Friday night accident resulted in two people being sent to the hospital, and one is now behind bars. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers responded to the area of 13th and Lockport Streets to a two-vehicle crash. First responders extracted one female driver from the car; she was later sent to the hospital.
