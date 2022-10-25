ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Woman Dies In Restroom Stall of Maryland Restaurant That Continues Serving Diners After Her Death

A Maryland restaurant remained open to diners for over two hours last Wednesday while a Black woman’s body laid unconscious in its restroom, Fox 5 DC reported. Craig Winn and his wife, identified as Verna, were wrapping up at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo when the unthinkable occurred to his “soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover” of 40 years, per the news outlet.
Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack

WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
Historic Trial Begins For D.C. Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Death Of Karon Hylton-Brown

An unprecedented trial began this week at D.C.’s federal courthouse, where two D.C. police officers face a combination of second-degree murder, obstruction, and conspiracy charges related to the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown. Hylton-Brown died in October 2020 after his moped collided with an oncoming car as he fled from a police cruiser in pursuit.
