Black Woman Dies In Restroom Stall of Maryland Restaurant That Continues Serving Diners After Her Death
A Maryland restaurant remained open to diners for over two hours last Wednesday while a Black woman’s body laid unconscious in its restroom, Fox 5 DC reported. Craig Winn and his wife, identified as Verna, were wrapping up at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo when the unthinkable occurred to his “soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover” of 40 years, per the news outlet.
Tow truck driver sensed 'evil' as he transported woman later accused of dismembering landlord
Antonio Coria says he sensed “an evil presence” the night he believes he was almost murdered. He had been hired Monday to pick up Sandra Kolalou on the Northwest Side and bring her to Foster Beach.
Horrifying details as teenager Wendy Stephens missing for 36 years is Green River Killer Gary Ridgway’s youngest victim
A 14-YEAR-old girl who ran away from her Denver home 36 years ago has been identified as a notorious serial killer's youngest victim. The so-called Green River Killer confessed to 71 murders - but some cops think his actual number of victims is even higher. Wendy Marie Stephens ran away...
DC Metrobus attack: 2 adults arrested in brutal assault on woman where bus driver failed to act
Two adults were arrested in connection with the assault of a woman on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus. The attack was recorded on camera from the bus and bystanders.
Father Of St. Louis School Shooting Victim Speaks Out: ‘Alexandria Was My Everything’
A community was devastated yesterday after a St. Louis school shooting left a teacher and a student dead and seven others injured. The post Father Of St Louis School Shooting Victim Speaks Out: ‘Alexandria Was My Everything’ appeared first on NewsOne.
White Illinois Woman Gets Probation After Confrontation With Black Bicyclists
A white woman has been sentenced to probation following a confrontation with a group of Black men at a suburban Chicago beach in 2020. Irene Donoshaytis, who had been previously charged with a felony hate crime charge, pled down to a lesser charge Wednesday in an agreement with Cook County.
Viral Video Shows White Man Holding Black Man by His Neck Over a ‘Stolen’ Bike
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a viral video that shows a white man grabbing a Black man by the throat and accusing him and his friends of stealing a bike, a police spokesperson said Monday. Police told VICE News the incident took place at around 4:40 p.m. on Oct....
Teen boy, 13, arrested in beating death of Los Angeles liquor store clerk during alleged robbery
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Los Angeles store clerk during a robbery, police said.
Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack
WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
Historic Trial Begins For D.C. Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Death Of Karon Hylton-Brown
An unprecedented trial began this week at D.C.’s federal courthouse, where two D.C. police officers face a combination of second-degree murder, obstruction, and conspiracy charges related to the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown. Hylton-Brown died in October 2020 after his moped collided with an oncoming car as he fled from a police cruiser in pursuit.
More than a century after 7 Black men were lynched, an Indiana teen sought to rectify the injustice
Mount Vernon, Indiana — Sophie Kloppenburg stepped up to a lectern, said her name and without uttering another word, she received a standing ovation. What did the 17-year-old do to deserve such respect in Posey County, Indiana? She rectified an injustice, 144 years in the making. In 1878, after...
Road rage: Driver allegedly shoots at car, on DC road, with baby inside
WASHINGTON — DC Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly shot at a car, with a baby inside of it, on a local highway. The incident happened around 9 a.m., Thursday, along southbound I-295, near Joint Base Anacostia Boling. Leon Vessels said his 11-month-old son, Legend,...
