The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Comedian & paranormal expert Karen Rontowski talks upcoming shows
Karen Rontowski has mastered the art of combining comedy and paranormal information and she’s back in Chicago for a show at Zanies. She joins us now with all the details and a look at what’s in the cards for us. Zanies Rosemont: 5437 Park Pl. October 28th &...
PHOTOS: Viewers create spooky skeleton WGN Morning News display for Halloween
OAK LAWN, Ill. — WGN viewers in Oak Lawn have created a spooktacular Halloween display featuring everyone’s favorite Morning News team. The display, designed by Lynn and Tom Jareczek, has skeleton representations of Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten and Pat Tomasulo at the anchor desk, Paul Konrad at the weather wall, Sarah Jindra in Skycam 9 […]
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died in what would become the deadliest train crash in the history of the state of Illinois. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and her friends, Dean and […]
You can now get (almost) anywhere on earth from O’Hare
CHICAGO — With the resumption of direct service from Chicago to Auckland, New Zealand this weekend O’Hare airport secures a spot as one of five cities on earth with direct service to all inhabited continents, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. You can now fly directly from Chicago to cities in North America, South America, […]
Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue
-Chicago Pet Rescue (foster-based rescue)-DESPERATELY need foster homes, so we can take in more dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds, etc.. We provide all of the veterinary care & supplies. Please submit foster applications to: https://www.chicagopetrescue.org/foster-home-application.html. -Our next adoption & information event is Saturday, November 12th, 11A-3P, at Petsmart (5485 Touhy...
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
Families celebrate Halloween, Día De Los Muertos with indoor Trick or Treating in West Loop
CHICAGO — When the theme is Halloween, even the cutest among us can turn a shade of spooky. Pint-sized soldiers, superheroes, witches and werewolves gathered at Time Out Market in West Loop for a bit of trick-or-treating, this time indoors. Families were treated to plenty of candy, face-painting and...
Police, community members celebrate Halloween with West Side Trunk or Treat event
CHICAGO — Chicago police teamed up with community members to celebrate Halloween with a Trunk or Treat event on the West Side Friday night. People gathered outside CPD’s 25th District Station. Among the vintage cars and even Batmobile, there were no tricks in sight for the witches, the spidermen and even baby cows. But for […]
From the archives: The Spilotro Brothers’ bodies discovered
From the WGN Archives, we take you back to June 1986, when a tip from an Indiana farmer led authorities to discover the bodies of mob boss Anthony Spilotro and his brother Michael. Then-WGN reporter Steve Sanders filed this report on the scene shortly after the bodies were found. Anthony...
Dean’s Weekender: ‘Arts in the Dark’ parade, Michael McDermott and more
Check out Dean’s weekender for the latest events coming to Chicago this weekend and for the next few months. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!
Midday Fix: Cocktails from newly opened bar The Meadowlark
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake, then double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Express a lemon sidewinder peel then use as garnish. Enjoy. Combine ingredients into a mixing vessel and stir. Take a chilled rocks glass and rinse it with Neisson Espirit Rhum. Discard. Pour cocktail into glass. Express lemon peel, discard peel, and enjoy.
Mild pattern to dominate the coming two weeks
Late season 70-degree temperatures have occurred beyond Nov. 1 in 42% of the past 151 years in Chicago. And years like 2020 have logged 7 post Nov. 1st 70s: 1953 and 1975 each logged six 70s, while 1938, 1994 and 1999 managed five days with highs of 70 degrees or higher.
Sunday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & chance of PM scat’d showers. E 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicago and much of the Midwest. There are pockets of bad air quality in the Unhealthy and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in northern Indiana. High 62. Sunday Night: Cloudy...
A Bulls ‘Victory Dance’: Chuck Swirsky’s social media tradition
Chicago Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky has created a tradition of doing a "victory dance" on social media when the Bulls win a game, which started during the pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season.
CPD warn thieves stealing Kias, Hyundais using method shown on social media
Chicago police have issued warnings about clusters of car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais, and using a method demonstrated on social media.
Weekend starts out sunny and warm
CHICAGO — Temperatures in low 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 60. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly clear conditions tonight. Winds: East 5 mph. Low: 40. Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool conditions. High: 63. Low: 40. Sunday...
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
SunriseWALKS Chicago 1st Annual Walk
Sunrise Day Camp brings the simple pleasures of childhood back to children struggling with cancer. Its first annual Sunrise Walks Fundraising Event is happening this weekend. Joining us now with all the details is president and CEO of JCC Chicago Addie Goodman. Sunday, October 30th at 8:30 am. Lake County...
