ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

You can now get (almost) anywhere on earth from O’Hare

CHICAGO — With the resumption of direct service from Chicago to Auckland, New Zealand this weekend O’Hare airport secures a spot as one of five cities on earth with direct service to all inhabited continents, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. You can now fly directly from Chicago to cities in North America, South America, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue

-Chicago Pet Rescue (foster-based rescue)-DESPERATELY need foster homes, so we can take in more dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds, etc.. We provide all of the veterinary care & supplies. Please submit foster applications to: https://www.chicagopetrescue.org/foster-home-application.html. -Our next adoption & information event is Saturday, November 12th, 11A-3P, at Petsmart (5485 Touhy...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?

Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Cocktails from newly opened bar The Meadowlark

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake, then double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Express a lemon sidewinder peel then use as garnish. Enjoy. Combine ingredients into a mixing vessel and stir. Take a chilled rocks glass and rinse it with Neisson Espirit Rhum. Discard. Pour cocktail into glass. Express lemon peel, discard peel, and enjoy.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Mild pattern to dominate the coming two weeks

Late season 70-degree temperatures have occurred beyond Nov. 1 in 42% of the past 151 years in Chicago. And years like 2020 have logged 7 post Nov. 1st 70s: 1953 and 1975 each logged six 70s, while 1938, 1994 and 1999 managed five days with highs of 70 degrees or higher.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Sunday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & chance of PM scat’d showers. E 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicago and much of the Midwest. There are pockets of bad air quality in the Unhealthy and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in northern Indiana. High 62. Sunday Night: Cloudy...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Weekend starts out sunny and warm

CHICAGO — Temperatures in low 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 60. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly clear conditions tonight. Winds: East 5 mph. Low: 40. Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool conditions. High: 63. Low: 40. Sunday...
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

SunriseWALKS Chicago 1st Annual Walk

Sunrise Day Camp brings the simple pleasures of childhood back to children struggling with cancer. Its first annual Sunrise Walks Fundraising Event is happening this weekend. Joining us now with all the details is president and CEO of JCC Chicago Addie Goodman. Sunday, October 30th at 8:30 am. Lake County...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy