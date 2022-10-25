ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 76ers

76ers Encourage Tobias Harris to Shoot Threes at High Volume

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wfI7_0im1AEin00

The 76ers want Tobias Harris to continue shooting threes at a high volume.

Following the Philadelphia 76ers ’ third-straight loss to the Indiana Pacers over the weekend, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers preached he wanted more threes from his team.

“I want to see more three-pointers, and I want to see more open court and more guys getting to the paint,” Rivers said on Saturday. “And that’s why you don’t get three-pointers right now. We’re not pushing the ball up the floor, and we’re not getting enough stops in a row. So, yeah, definitely more three-pointers.”

76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris took Rivers’ request seriously and applied it to his game plan for Monday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

In the first quarter alone, Harris launched five shots from beyond the arc in eight minutes. While he drained just one of his attempts from three, Harris’ early struggles didn’t prevent him from continuing to let shots fly from deep.

Harris tacked on two more attempts in the second quarter, totaling ten points in the first half. Then when the third quarter rolled around, he put up two more threes. Going into the final quarter of the night, Harris was approaching his career-high three-point attempts.

When he hit on his only shot in the final quarter, Harris launched his tenth three. That was just the eighth time he attempted more than nine three-pointers in a single outing in his career.

“That’s something I wanted to do more,” said Harris after the game. “It’s a big effort for me to let them rip and shoot them. Obviously, I had a few in the beginning that felt really good — in and outs. So just really in those moments, sticking with it, and having the confidence to pull the next one and sticking to that standard of knowing how good of a shooter I am and how much work I put in on those types of looks and being able to let the next one fly with the same confidence as if I was 5-for-5 at the time.”

After getting the misses out early, Harris stuck to his game plan and continued shooting his way out of an in-game slump. Considering Harris was getting open looks and making the right decision by firing off quick shots, his coach and teammates encouraged the forward to continue letting threes fly.

“He’s wide-open… Shoot them,” said Doc Rivers. “Whoever gets them. We have a team where guys can shoot the shots and shoot threes, right? If they’re open, shoot them. That’s what we’ve been saying all year. The difference is the ball is moving the guys, and they had those opportunities.”

“I haven’t watched the film yet, but for the most part, I felt like they were good shots,” James Harden said. “I threw it to him. They were really good looks. So that’s all our shooters. We encourage them. When you’re open, take the shot and live with the results.”

Harris drained four of his ten shots from beyond the arc on Monday night. He was one of five Sixers to notch double digits, putting up 18 points in 28 minutes.

The Sixers want consistency from beyond the arc, but they don’t want players growing gun shy from deep if the ball doesn’t go in consistently enough from the jump. Harris was the perfect example of what Rivers and the Sixers want to see on Monday night. Take advantage of the open looks and fire at will.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World

Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to the entire world that he never stopped being the best player in the world. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs last season, many continued with their faith in Giannis as the best player in the NBA. He is proving those people right after a sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Bucks' season.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy