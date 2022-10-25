ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans Release First Renderings of Proposed Stadium

By David Boclair
 4 days ago

Kansas City-based Manica Architecture proposed the preliminary plans in conjunction with Nashville firm, Hastings Architecture.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have released the first renderings of their proposed new stadium, which franchise officials would like to have built in time for the 2026 NFL season.

Manica, a Kansas City-based architecture firm with an extensive history of stadium projects to its credit, led the design in conjunction with Hastings, a Nashville-based firm. Hastings’ involvement was meant to ensure a sense of the community was factored into the plans.

According to a release from the Titans, key elements of the design include:

• Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville that will serve as social space during event days

• A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof

• Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences

• High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building

Tennessee Titans

Not pictured is a planned 12,000-square foot community space that could be utilized year-round for a variety of purposes.

These renderings are preliminary and are meant to serve as reference for planning and cost estimates. A complete architectural design concept with be commissioned at a later date.

Franchise officials expect the project to cost approximately $2.1 billion. Capacity for the new venue will be between 55,000 and 60,000.

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said in a statement released by the tea,. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

Nashville, TN
