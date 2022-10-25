ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Mathurin helps Pacers top Nets 125-116

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 26 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-116 on Saturday night. Mathurin, who had 27 points at Detroit on Oct. 22, made a career-best six of Indiana’s 23 3-pointers. Isaiah Jackson...
The Associated Press

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in Game 1, a 6-5 Houston loss in 10 innings to Philadelphia. The bat he used in that game — a Marucci AP5 — was an Albert Pujols model. In 2010, Major League Baseball changed bat specifications for safety purposes, trimming the diameter of the barrel from the long-standing 2.75 inches to 2.61 inches. The move to slightly slimmed-down bats was designed to reduce the risk of them breaking into multiple pieces. As part of the move, players already in the majors and using bigger bats could continue to swing them.
