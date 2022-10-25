ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic

Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
A﻿ 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. S﻿outh Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. T﻿he man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....

