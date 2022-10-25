Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore
Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
‘Heart of gold’: Colleen Weaver in danger, missing after using brother’s laptop to talk to someone
UPDATE: Missing Raynham girl Colleen Weaver found safe in NYC, police say. Heather McNally is pleading for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver to come home. “If she’s out there, scared because she’s afraid to reach out, that’s all her mom and dad want is for her to reach out,” McNally, a close family friend of the Weavers said.
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
Boston police warn of spiked drinks, urge victims to report incidents
Boston police this week warned of drinks being spiked in the city and urged victims to report incidents. The Boston Police Department said it would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs, such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine.
Kyle Schwarber steals base, wins America free tacos after Red Sox writer predicts it
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has stolen just 22 bases in 819 career regular season games, making him an unlikely candidate to win America free tacos by swiping the first bag of the 2022 World Series. That’s probably what WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford was thinking early Saturday night. Enter your...
Loaded gun found on 7-year-old Boston elementary school student
Boston Police Department officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a 7-year-old student carrying a loaded firearm at the UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester. Officers recovered the firearm after 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from Boston police. Dorchester detectives and the Boston Police School Unit are currently investigating the matter, including how the child obtained the weapon.
Mass. State Lottery: 2 $100,000 prizes claimed Wednesday, one from Cumberland Farms
There were two scratch tickets, each worth $100,000 and from the “Millions” game, claimed on Wednesday. One ticket was claimed from a Cumberland Farms in Medway, and the other was claimed from Star Variety in Cambridge. They were the two largest prizes won or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
‘Shock, but just thrilled’: Colleen Weaver back with family after missing for 10 days
The Weaver family hadn’t heard from their 16-year-old in 10 days after they said she was “lured” from her bedroom in the middle of the night. But family friend Heather McNally had a “gut feeling” she’d come home safe. On Friday afternoon, Colleen Weaver...
Dave Dombrowski, John Henry haven’t spoken since Red Sox firing (report)
Red Sox principal owner John Henry and Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have known each other for decades, having worked together in Florida and Boston. It appears, though, that the relationship between the two men is significantly fractured after Henry fired Dombrowski in surprising fashion in Sept. 2019.
FBI joins search for missing Massachusetts girl Colleen Weaver
The FBI has joined the search for a Massachusetts teenage girl missing for more than a week, who police fear could be in danger, authorities said Wednesday. Colleen Weaver, of Raynham, has not been seen since Oct. 18 — last Tuesday — according to Raynham Police. The department said this week that Weaver could be as far away as the areas of Springfield, Hartford, Provincetown, Keene, N.H., or Wells, Maine — each roughly at the edge of a 100-mile radius of her southeastern Massachusetts home.
With Kyle Schwarber in World Series, a look back at why Red Sox let him go
One year after winning over Red Sox fans with his fun-loving attitude and some clutch postseason moments, Kyle Schwarber is doing the same in Philadelphia. He hit three home runs in the NLCS, then went viral for riding a mechanical bull at a bar near Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies finished off the Padres. Kyle from Waltham might as well be called Kyle from Downington these days. And the Red Sox might be looking back and regretting that he got away.
Fatal shooting at Dorchester barbershop not random act of violence, police say
A reported deadly shooting inside a barbershop in Dorchester is under investigation with authorities describing the incident as “very intentional,” according to a news report. Police responded to an alleged shooting at 145 Washington Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by the Boston Police Department....
Boston Bruins pick up fifth straight win, defeat Columbus Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for his fifth career shutout, Charlie Coyle scored short-handed, and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday for their fifth straight victory. Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak also scored to help Boston improve...
How to watch Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game for free
After dominating the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 Thursday night, the Boston Bruins will look to keep their four-game winning streak alive when they travel to Ohio to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. The game will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, October 28...
Jaylen Brown wants to help Donda Academy students after school reportedly closes
Jaylen Brown said that he’s leaving Kanye West’s Donda Sports earlier this week and spoke about that decision for the first time after the Celtics’ loss to the Cavaliers on Friday night at TD Garden. “What would have happened if I stayed?” Brown said. “I work hard...
Why Celtics need to ‘prove’ their defensive prowess again after Cavaliers loss
BOSTON — Before all of the offseason question marks — ranging from fit to Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension — the Celtics knew they could count on their defense. And for good reason. They didn’t alter the core from last season’s No. 1 defense, and they relied on that side of the ball heavily last season even when the offense sputtered for stretches.
Red Sox roster analysis: Catcher still an area of need even with Reese McGuire, Connor Wong in house
With the World Series beginning this week, it’s time to break down each part of the Red Sox’ roster entering an extremely busy winter for the club. Next up, a look at Boston’s catchers:. WHERE DO THINGS STAND?. After entering each of the last three seasons with...
Luis Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester shooting that injured 6, arraigned
The third man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Luis Fernando Alves-Silva was arraigned on five firearm-related charges including carrying...
Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA basketball
The Celtics will look to bounce back after their first loss of the season, but they’ll have a tall task ahead of them as they take on the Cavaliers on Friday. Both Boston and Cleveland come into Friday’s game at 3-1 as they have impressed in their respective outings.
