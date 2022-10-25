ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore

Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston police warn of spiked drinks, urge victims to report incidents

Boston police this week warned of drinks being spiked in the city and urged victims to report incidents. The Boston Police Department said it would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs, such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine.
BOSTON, MA
Loaded gun found on 7-year-old Boston elementary school student

Boston Police Department officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a 7-year-old student carrying a loaded firearm at the UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester. Officers recovered the firearm after 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from Boston police. Dorchester detectives and the Boston Police School Unit are currently investigating the matter, including how the child obtained the weapon.
BOSTON, MA
FBI joins search for missing Massachusetts girl Colleen Weaver

The FBI has joined the search for a Massachusetts teenage girl missing for more than a week, who police fear could be in danger, authorities said Wednesday. Colleen Weaver, of Raynham, has not been seen since Oct. 18 — last Tuesday — according to Raynham Police. The department said this week that Weaver could be as far away as the areas of Springfield, Hartford, Provincetown, Keene, N.H., or Wells, Maine — each roughly at the edge of a 100-mile radius of her southeastern Massachusetts home.
RAYNHAM, MA
With Kyle Schwarber in World Series, a look back at why Red Sox let him go

One year after winning over Red Sox fans with his fun-loving attitude and some clutch postseason moments, Kyle Schwarber is doing the same in Philadelphia. He hit three home runs in the NLCS, then went viral for riding a mechanical bull at a bar near Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies finished off the Padres. Kyle from Waltham might as well be called Kyle from Downington these days. And the Red Sox might be looking back and regretting that he got away.
BOSTON, MA
How to watch Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game for free

After dominating the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 Thursday night, the Boston Bruins will look to keep their four-game winning streak alive when they travel to Ohio to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. The game will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, October 28...
BOSTON, MA
Springfield, MA
