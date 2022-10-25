One year after winning over Red Sox fans with his fun-loving attitude and some clutch postseason moments, Kyle Schwarber is doing the same in Philadelphia. He hit three home runs in the NLCS, then went viral for riding a mechanical bull at a bar near Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies finished off the Padres. Kyle from Waltham might as well be called Kyle from Downington these days. And the Red Sox might be looking back and regretting that he got away.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO