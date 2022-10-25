Read full article on original website
NBA
PODCAST » Dame's Injury And Who Starts In His Place On The Brief Case
Greetings to all the listeners out there, be they loyal or otherwise. With a day off before Friday's game versus the Houston Rocket and another four days off after that before wrapping up the homestand versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the time was right to record the third edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to (please!) below...
Embiid scores 25, hits big 3 as 76ers beat Bulls 114-109
CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 25 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer to help the Philadelphia 76ers squeeze by the Chicago Bulls 114-109 on Saturday night. Philadelphia led by 19 midway through the second quarter before Chicago went on a big run to get back into the game prior to halftime. The Bulls took the lead in the third quarter, and it remained tight the rest of the way. But the 76ers made just enough plays to beat Chicago for the 12th straight time. “That wasn’t pretty,” coach Doc Rivers said. “That was the first thing I told our guys. I said we’ll take the win. We’ve been playing great at the beginning of the game, and then we held on to win. ... I just thought we lost our rhythm, lost our pace.” It was tied at 109 after the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic made two foul shots with 1:10 left in the game. Embiid then missed two free throws after Patrick Williams fouled him away from the ball.
NBA
NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming To Hold Youth Camps Led By Head Coach Lance Sessions And Point Guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell
MILWAUKEE (Oct. 28, 2022) – NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming will host two sessions of youth camps on Nov. 6 and Dec. 10. The camps will play NBA 2K23 and be led by Bucks Gaming head coach Lance Sessions and point guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell. The...
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder overtake Mavs for 117-111 OT win
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks
NBA
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points
DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA
How mentorship program introduced by Detroit Pistons, Tom Gores for Jalen Rose Leadership Academy emphasizes more than basketball
For nine years, Platinum Equity – with the support of the Detroit Pistons - has served as the presenting sponsor for the annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic, a main fundraising event for the public charter school located in the Detroit neighborhood of Rose’s youth. This...
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Options On Ball, Bouknight And Jones
October 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its fourth-year team option on guard LaMelo Ball and its third-year team options on guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones. Ball, the third overall selection in the...
NBA
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2022
Listen to the latest Pelicans Podcast featuring Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini. The Pelicans are in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. Portland is currently tied for the No. 1 spot with the Jazz at 4-1. New Orleans will start a three-game West road trip Friday at Phoenix (3-1), followed by Crypto.com Arena games against the Clippers (2-2) and Lakers (0-4).
NBA
Tickets for NBA Paris Game 2023 to go on sale Nov. 10
PARIS, Oct. 28, 2022– The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that tickets for The NBA Paris Game 2023 featuring the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls and the three-time NBA champion Detroit Pistons will go on general sale on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. CET through the Accor Arena website. The NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature the Bulls and Pistons playing the league’s second regular-season game in Paris at the Accor Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
NBA
Corey Brewer on coaching role, NBA memories | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, Joe Cardosi breaks down the two home games against the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks with highlights from each game. Also, our team reporter Erin Summers chats with Pelicans Assistant Coach/Player Development Coach Corey Brewer (17:10) to discuss his promotion within the team, his coaching role, and some memories from his playing days.
NBA
5 takeaways from Bucks' comeback win over Nets
MILWAUKEE – One double-MVP went double-double, another double-MVP picked up double-Ts. Here are five takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 1. Antetokounmpo’s big 2nd half. Giannis Antetokounmpo got to halftime as peeved as the rest of the...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have been within striking distance of claiming every contest this season. However, Orlando has been unable to convert those close games into wins. The Magic (0-5) will once again attempt to notch their first victory of the season when they host the Charlotte Hornets...
NBA
Lakers Throw Game to the Wolves in Minnesota
The Lakers hit their second and final stop on the road tonight in Minnesota and have yet to find their formula for success after the Timberwolves handed Los Angeles their fifth-consecutive 111-102 loss. The Lakers debuted their 2022-23 Classic Edition Uniforms which are reminiscent of their first-ever home uniforms they...
NBA
Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Reigning Champs
The HEAT and Warriors meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Golden State swept the series, 2-0, after the teams split the season before. Miami has currently scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in eight consecutive games. The HEAT are 32-35 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-21 in road games.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice: Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy III, Bol Bol
Each and every Wednesday, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: 10/27
T.J. Warren (foot) OUT. Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $12,000 DraftKings, $12,000 FanDuel. Doncic was one of the frontrunners for MVP at the beginning of the season, and nothing has changed since then. The Slovenian has at least 56 DraftKings points in all three games, generating a league-best 63-point average. He’s also leading the NBA with an absurd 39 percent usage rate and should continue to be the best fantasy producer as long as that continues. Facing Brooklyn is brilliant, too, with the Nets ranked 27th in defensive efficiency.
NBA
"We're Actually Really Good In Chaos" | Utah Looks To Cause Havoc Against Memphis On Saturday
After an offseason full of change, it’s taken Utah six games to establish an identity and style of play that they find successful. Ironically, it all came together in a loss to Denver on Friday — a night in which the Jazz didn’t play their best, proving that sometimes the biggest lessons come in defeat.
