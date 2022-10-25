ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan jury gets case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot

By CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Mich (AP) - Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in a third trial connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer , a spinoff of the main case that resulted in four convictions in federal court.

Prosecutors acknowledge that Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not deeply involved by fall 2020 when anti-government extremists trained in northern Michigan and took a ride to observe Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's vacation home and a bridge that could be blown up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agOvj_0im19r8A00
FILE - This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and Jackson County Sheriff's Office, show, from left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico. A scheme to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged in Jackson County, Mich., with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts. (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and Jackson County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) / AP

The three, however, are accused of providing assistance earlier that summer when a leader of the plot, Adam Fox, drilled with their paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen, at a rural property in Jackson County where Morrison and Musico live.

"You can't un-rob a bank. Once you commit a crime you can't undo it," state Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin said in final remarks Tuesday.

Morrison, 28, Musico, 44, and Bellar, 24, are charged with providing "material support" for a terrorist act and two other crimes.

The trial in state court in Jackson, Michigan, was a branch of the main case handled in federal court, where Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy. Two other men pleaded guilty and two more were acquitted.

Authorities said the goal was to trigger a U.S. civil war, known to extremists as the "boogaloo."

"I don't care who you voted for," Rollstin told the jury. "But to target our governor would be an incredibly destabilizing event in our state. What they had planned would have rocked this nation."

Whitmer, a Democrat running for reelection on Nov. 8, was never physically harmed. Undercover FBI agents and informants were inside the group for months. The scheme was broken up with 14 arrests in October 2020.

Defense lawyers conceded that Morrison, Musico and Bellar expressed violent, profane opinions about Whitmer, police and government. But they argued that free speech is not a crime. They also emphasized that the three were on the sideline when the kidnapping scheme shifted to northern Michigan.

Bellar's attorney, Andrew Kirkpatrick, said the trio's connection to Fox was insignificant. He urged the jury to focus on the words "material support" in the main charge.

"If you're building something, you gotta have materials to put something together. It's not one time," Kirkpatrick said Monday. "It's not maybe two times of being at the same training session together. It's material."

CBS Detroit

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court.Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing "material support" for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.They held gun drills in rural Jackson County with a leader of the scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials in 2020 and said he wanted to kidnap her.In a statement on Wednesday,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of "stoking violence" and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat's failures and "you deserve better."Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage.Whitmer and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads before the Republican and her supporters — including the family of former Education Secretary Betsy...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: civility & politics 2022?

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  In this current environment, is it possible to have civility in politics anymore? That question was put under the microscope on "Michigan Matters" as leaders discussed it and the final days of Election 2022 as it plays out across the region.Margaret Trimer, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships of Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, David Dulio, director of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, and Susy Avery, former Michigan Republican Chair and now strategist, appear with senior producer and host Carol Cain to discuss the current climate. Dulio talked about civility across our region as campaigns kick...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

DNR: Invasive beech leaf disease detected in Oakland, Wayne counties

(CBS DETROIT) - State officials say an invasive beech leaf disease has been detected in Oakland and Wayne counties, months after it was confirmed in Michigan.According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it was first detected in St. Clair County in July and has since impacted trees found on properties in Birmingham, Bloomfield, China Township, Clay Township, Grosse Pointe Shores, Rochester and Troy.DNR says the trees on those properties may been infected a year ago, possibly longer, based on their condition."We've now seen beech leaf disease in both woodlots and individual urban trees in southeast Michigan. The disease...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan's first self-service taproom opens in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Michigan's first self-service taproom opened this month in Oakland County months after a bill was signed to allow businesses to add self-dispensing machines.Lincoln Tap, which is located at 330 E. Lincoln Ave. in Royal Oak, will be serving beers from Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project with more than 30 taps.In July, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 656, also called Public Act 136 of 2022 and allows for "beer walls" and "tap walls" to be installed in bars and restaurants. The bill was introduced by Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake)."With the governor's signature of this measure, Michigan has now joined 45 other states that allow self-dispensing technology as an option for busy bars and restaurants — while also improving safety for consumers," Runestad said back in July.
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Conservative activists plead guilty in 2020 election robocall fraud

(CNN) -- Conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have each pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications fraud after authorities in Ohio accused them of running a voter suppression campaign in 2020 that relied on thousands of illegal robocalls that targeted multiple states with election misinformation.The alleged scheme, which occurred during the 2020 US election cycle, falsely told recipients that voting by mail could lead to their information being used to carry out forced vaccinations, debt collection or other consequences.The campaign prompted the Federal Communications Commission to seek a $5 million fine against the two men, a record-breaking figure at...
OHIO STATE
CBS Detroit

Michiganders encouraged to share thoughts with DNR at upcoming meetings

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to share their thoughts on different policy decisions and programs at upcoming meetings.DNR officials say that they want to give Michigan residents the opportunity to discuss and share their input on aspects of natural resource management and outdoor recreation opportunities.A good place for these discussions is at meetings, and a list of meetings and updates can be found here. Here's a list of the meetings happening in November:Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee – Thursday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. (Contact: Barbara Graves, 517-284-6135).Board of Foresters – Tuesday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. (Contact: Brenda Haskill, 989-370-9557).Michigan Historical Commission – Thursday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. (Contact: Michelle Davis, 517-331-7374).Michigan Natural Resources Commission – Thursday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. (Contact: Victoria Lischalk, 517-599-1067).Michigan Wildlife Council – Friday, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. (Contact: Pam Vance, 517-284-6056).Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup – Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. (Contact: Anna Centofanti, 517-331-6219).Off-road Vehicle Advisory Workgroup – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. (Contact: Anna Centofanti, 517-331-6219).Timber and Forest Products Advisory Council – Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. (Contact: Kimberley Korbecki, 517-582-3220 or 517-284-5876).Underwater Salvage and Preserve Committee – Tuesday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. (Contact: Sheri Giffin, 517-231-1299).
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Plymouth-Canton schools educator named 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year

(CBS DETROIT) - Monica L. Merritt, superintendent of the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS) was named the 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year.Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA), gives this award out annually and the winner is selected by a panel of education stakeholders. The award is presented to a superintendent in the state who shows continuous dedication to enhancing the lives of their students and the overall community. As a part of the award, sponsor Michigan Virtual, will donate a $1,000 student scholarship in her honor. "In her time at Plymouth-Canton, Dr. Merritt has shown her commitment to students, staff,...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Election Day is two weeks away, 1.8M absentee ballots have been requested by Michigan voters

(CBS DETROIT) - Election Day on Nov. 8 is just two weeks away, and more than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by Michigan voters, and 771,967 absentee ballots have been turned in, according to state election officials.In a news release issued by the Michigan Department of the State, officials encourage voters to hand-deliver absentee ballots to their local clerk's office or to a ballot drop box, in order to avoid any issues with postal delays.Absentee ballots must be signed by the voter with a signature that matches what the local clerk has on file from that person's voter registration. All absentee ballots must be received at the clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.To view the status of your absentee ballot, visit here. Michiganders who still need to register to vote must do so at their local clerk's office, as online registration is now closed.On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.For more information about voting in Michigan, visit here.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Barricaded gunman charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Van Buren Township man has been charged after firing unlawful gunshots and then barricading himself inside his home for hours.          Van Buren Township police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 770 block of Sumpter Road on reports of shots fired in the area. Upon their arrival, officers heard gunshots coming from inside the residence. A barricade was then set up around the home and the Western Wayne County Special Operations Team (SOT) was called to assist. After a four-hour standoff, officers entered the home and placed the defendant, Carl Londa Phelps lll, 55, in custody.Phelps allegedly fired gunshots across Sumpter Road in Van Buren Township, before barricading himself inside his home. He has been charged with one count of discharge of a firearm in or at a building, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and two counts of felony firearm.    
CBS Detroit

Oxford Middle School to install weapons detection systems

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Weapons detection systems will be installed at Oxford Middle School, administrators announced this week.Superintendent Ken Weaver says the district ordered two Evolv detection systems on Thursday as a "needed layer of safety and hopefully bring additional peace of mind for our OMS students, parents and staff." One will be located at the school's main entrance and the other will be located at the gymnasium entrance.Weaver says the systems are in response to local and nationwide safety threats."This past 11 months have been difficult for us all as we heal and navigate our new reality and...
CBS Detroit

Nessel: Beware of student loan debt forgiveness scam

(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to be vigilant against scammers as they fill out their applications for student loan debt relief. Nessel encourages residents to follow these tips to avoid these targeted scams:Do not provide your personal or financial information in response to unsolicited emails, phone calls, or texts either purportedly from the federal government or a company claiming to be able to assist you with obtaining the announced relief.Don't agree to pay anyone for assistance in obtaining this relief.Don't be rushed. To get you to act...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Oxford High School parents react to Oxford shooter plea

(CBS DETROIT) - "If it helps them come to closure faster, that's good by me," says Angie Green, a parent of an Oxford high school student and owner of Evergreens Coffee and Bakeshop.The families of the victims are at the forefront of Green's mind as Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to 24 felony counts, including first-degree murder and terrorism charges."I never thought in a million years that this would happen to our small niched town. It can happen anywhere," says Green.She says the community will heal, and this plea is one step closer. However, she says this community will also never...
CBS Detroit

Wales Township man killed in single car crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a driver, who may have suffered a medical episode, crashed in St Clair County and was declared deceased at the scene. St. Clair County Sheriff's say that just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a 53-year-old Wales Township man, driving a 2010 Honda Civic, crashed while exiting the expressway via the Welcome Center entrance. Witnesses observed the vehicle to go over the entrance drive curb and continue into the marshy area where it collided with a large steel barrier, according to authorities.The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.At this time, neither alcohol nor speed appear to be a factor. The St. Clair County Accident Investigation Unit and the St. Clair County Medical Examiner's Office are continuing the investigation.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Commerce Township man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer

(CBS DETROIT) - A man from Commerce Township died Saturday after his motorcycle struck a deer and then caused him to cross into oncoming traffic, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.The incident happened at about 6:47 p.m. on Oct. 22 on Harvey Lake Road south of Wardlow Road in Highland Township. Police say, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, was riding a 2010 Yamaha R6 motorcycle southbound on Harvey Lake Road when it collided with a deer and caused him to lose control.The motorcycle crossed the northbound lane of traffic and was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 25-year-old man from Holly.According to police, Nash was wearing a helmet. The Highland Township Fire Department emergency personnel treated him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the driver of the Ford Escape was treated for minor injuries and then released at the scene.In addition, police say they do not believe alcohol or drug use was a factor in this accident.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit's Bob Anderson is still singing the tunes of yesterday

(CBS DETROIT) - Bob Anderson's passion for singing started at a young age, inevitably getting in the way of his first job: babysitting."I would put the music on the floor with me and just listen all night. I wasn't a very good babysitter," Anderson said.Little did he know, his lackluster attitude towards babysitting would pay dividends down the road. A native of Warren, he got his start in Las Vegas at the age of 21, where he found himself in the right place at the right time. He was at the Sahara Hotel to see Nancy Sinatra and the Everly Brothers,...
WARREN, MI
