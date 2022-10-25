ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons to host early voting event Friday

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cjx9n_0im19ojD00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons are partnering with MTV and the non-profit Vote Early Day to host an event to celebrate National Vote Early Day.

The event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. at Little Caesars Arena.

Officials say people will have the opportunity to learn about their voting options and the event will feature live music, food, and giveaways.

Guests can head over to the Chevrolet Plaza for the event when they arrive to Little Caesars arena.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Embiid scores 25, hits big 3 as 76ers beat Bulls 114-109

CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 25 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer to help the Philadelphia 76ers squeeze by the Chicago Bulls 114-109 on Saturday night. Philadelphia led by 19 midway through the second quarter before Chicago went on a big run to get back into the game prior to halftime. The Bulls took the lead in the third quarter, and it remained tight the rest of the way. But the 76ers made just enough plays to beat Chicago for the 12th straight time. “That wasn’t pretty,” coach Doc Rivers said. “That was the first thing I told our guys. I said we’ll take the win. We’ve been playing great at the beginning of the game, and then we held on to win. ... I just thought we lost our rhythm, lost our pace.” It was tied at 109 after the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic made two foul shots with 1:10 left in the game. Embiid then missed two free throws after Patrick Williams fouled him away from the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy