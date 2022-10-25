ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

COVID-related eligibility remains for Tennessee mail voting

By JONATHAN MATTISE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s eligibility to vote by mail still includes people who are more susceptible to COVID-19, their caretakers and their housemates — a specification that emerged during a prolonged 2020 court battle.

The eligibility remains on the absentee application and the secretary of state’s website, past the height of the pandemic. The secretary of state’s office confirmed this week that the option will stay in place for the Nov. 8 election.

Meanwhile, first-time voters in Tennessee do need to appear in person to vote or show ID at the local election office before voting by mail, if they qualify. A federal judge had blocked the requirement for the 2020 general election amid the pandemic, but an appeals court reinstated it in 2021.

The deadline to submit an application to vote by mail is Nov. 1. Completed absentee ballots must be mailed in time for the county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day.

In-person early voting is also underway in Tennessee, and the 14-day period runs Mondays to Saturdays until Nov. 3.

While overseeing two lawsuits on Tennessee’s mail voting restrictions, a trial court judge in June 2020 ruled in favor of a wide expansion of absentee voting during the pandemic, which was in place during the August 2020 primary election.

The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in the state’s favor to restore Tennessee’s excuse-based criteria, but only after the state changed course to promise to allow people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications and their caretakers to vote by mail. The trial court judge later expanded that to include housemates, ruling the state had included them in its promise to the Supreme Court.

The courthouse back-and-forth prompted a failed effort from some Republican lawmakers to remove the trial court judge, Ellen Hobbs Lyle in Nashville, from office. She later decided not to seek reelection. Instead, lawmakers changed how constitutional challenges of state laws and policies are heard, opting for a new three-judge panel system that generally includes two of the three judges outside of Nashville.

The fallout came after a 2020 election cycle in which many states expanded access to absentee balloting or other voting methods because of concerns about the coronavirus spreading at crowded Election Day polling places, despite arguments by former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies that any expansions should have legislative approval.

Trump is still repeating unfounded claims of absentee voting election fraud.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers' power back on ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents’ health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards — those under the control of the governor but also others in the executive branch of state government. At issue are rules as varied as which shots are required for children attending...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Beasley keeps money edge over Budd campaign for NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley kept a roughly 3-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Ted Budd during a nearly three-week stretch leading up to the start of early in-person voting. The Beasley campaign reported collecting $4.9 million from Oct. 1-19 compared to $1.5...
The Associated Press

Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Charles W. Herbster, who lost his bid in May to become the Republican nominee for governor despite an early endorsement from former President Donald Trump, sued state Sen. Julie Slama for defamation. That came after Slama told the Nebraska Examiner that, in 2019, Herbster reached under her skirt and groped her at the Douglas County Republican Party event when she was 22. Slama was one of eight women who accused Herbster of unwanted groping, but Slama was the only one to go on the record with her name. Herbster denied the allegations and painted them as a politically motivated attack. Slama quickly countersued, accusing Herbster of sexual battery. The competing lawsuits had largely stalled in the months since being filed, with both sides seeking delays.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Filing extension deadline for Virginia taxpayers is Nov. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An automatic, six-month extension for Virginia taxpayers to file their individual income taxes for 2021 is coming up. Taxpayers must file by a Nov. 1 deadline. In order to be eligible for the state’s one-time income tax rebates of up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly, taxpayers must file by the deadline.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (five, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, thirty) 01-27-28-30-33-43-46-48-51-54-56-57-59-60-62-63-68-72-75-80 (one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-five, eighty) Lotto. 03-07-09-24-36-37 (three, seven, nine, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven) Match 4. 03-06-07-08 (three, six, seven,...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Associated Press

Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said. Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson. Barbour lives in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff told The Associated Press that Barbour was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after the wreck, which happened at about 5:30 p.m. A news release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol hours later described Barbour as “stable and alert” with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barbour is a Republican and served two terms as governor, from January 2004 to January 2012. His first term was shaped by Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed large swaths of the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2005.
YAZOO CITY, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy