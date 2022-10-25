ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3KHM_0im19gfP00
FILE - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Sasse is the sole finalist to become the president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the GOP senator has indicated that he will take the job. That means he could resign in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job.

Sasse, a Republican in his second Senate term, has drawn criticism from some at the school for his opposition to same-sex marriage.

The current university president, Kent Fuch, said Monday in a letter to the university community that a protest at a forum where Sasse was taking questions on Oct. 10 made it difficult to hear the Nebraska senator’s responses as demonstrators were banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture.

Because of the demonstration involving 1,000 protesters, the discussion had to be moved online and shortened.

While the university supports the First Amendment right to free speech, “with this commitment comes an obligation to protect the rights of everyone in our community to speak and to hear,” Fuchs said.

Paul Ortiz, president of the local faculty union at the university, said the student protesters were inaccurately characterized by university officials “in an unfair and demeaning manner.”

“One either believes in the First Amendment or one does not,” said Ortiz, a history professor. “Student, staff and faculty attempts to engage with Senator Sasse and the administration in a very important process were and are being rebuffed.”

The regulation against protests inside campus buildings has been on the books for two decades, but it wasn’t enforced in recent years because protesters “were respectful of others and their rights to speak and to hear,” Fuchs said.

The policy will be enforced next week when the school’s board of trustees meets to consider Sasse’s candidacy, and students who violate it may be subject to discipline, Fuchs said.

Sasse called the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage “a disappointment to Nebraskans who understand that marriage brings a wife and husband together so their children can have a mom and dad.”

He also declared as unnecessary a bill protecting same-sex marriage that cleared the U.S. House in July.

When asked at the University of Florida forum earlier this month whether he opposes same-sex marriage, Sasse noted that it is now national law as ruled upon by the Supreme Court and that his goal is to create a “place of respect and inclusion for all Gators,” referring to the school’s nickname.

Others question his qualifications to run such a sprawling school with more than 50,000 students, and the secretive selection process used in choosing Sasse. A new Florida law allows universities to conduct much of the process outside of the state’s open meetings and public records laws.

Sasse, 50, was previously president of Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, which has just over 1,600 students.

Comments / 4

CJ
4d ago

There’s a lot of lip service to “freedom” and “free speech” in DeSantis’ Florida, but it’s only meant for white, straight, Christian conservatives.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms

Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Local Republican arrested for protesting gun prohibition at DeSantis speech

ALACHUA, Fla. – Chris Rose, a “pro-DeSantis, pro-2nd Amendment Republican,” was arrested last week for protesting outside a Republican fundraiser at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center in Alachua. The Black Tie Blue Jeans event on October 20 was organized by the Alachua County Republican Executive Committee (ACREC); the...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Florida Lieutenant Governor candidate visiting NCFL voters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Karla Hernandez, the democrat party’s candidate for Florida Lieutenant Governor will be meeting with voters in North Central Florida. Hernandez will be in Ocala at 8 am at the Marion County election center. This is for an early vote kick-off rally. She will then be...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.27.2022 — Rick Scott In Position to be Senate Majority Leader— Following DeSantis's Lead— Rubio, Donalds, Book—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Sen. Rick Scott right now is the de facto leader of the Republican Senate caucus. All eyes are on him to lead Republicans to victory in this midterm election. If Sen. Scott helps Republicans win...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida elections officials warn against advice on mail ballots

As early voting continues across Florida, some elections supervisors are getting worried about recent headlines around the country. "GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until election day,” one headline reads from Georgia Public Broadcasting. The suggestion is aimed at mail ballots, 4.3 million of which have already...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Beasley keeps money edge over Budd campaign for NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley kept a roughly 3-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Ted Budd during a nearly three-week stretch leading up to the start of early in-person voting. The Beasley campaign reported collecting $4.9 million from Oct. 1-19 compared to $1.5...
westorlandonews.com

Sierra Club Florida Gives Governor Ron DeSantis a D-

The Sierra Club released its scorecard on Ron DeSantis’s first term as Governor, assigning a “D-” grade. The scorecard from the environmental group considered the Governor’s actions on 23 bills across his tenure, but expanded to include issues related to “freedom” and “democracy,” including this year’s redistricting process. It also considered the Governor’s actions on other topics such as what Sierra Club labeled as his failure to heed the recommendations of the state’s own Blue-Green Algae Task Force and his administration’s failure to take robust action to protect the Everglades through meaningful investment in common sense and necessary restoration.
FLORIDA STATE
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy