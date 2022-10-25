ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Lee Lewis Quotes: Praise From Rockers Over the Years

Jerry Lee Lewis played a pivotal role in the development of rock 'n' roll. With a series of late-'50s smash hits — including "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Great Balls of Fire" — and his wildman stage persona, the artist aptly nicknamed the Killer helped usher the fledgling genre into the mainstream alongside other first-generation rockers like Elvis Presley and Little Richard.
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years: Photo Gallery

Jerry Lee Lewis helped inspire many of rock's biggest acts to become musicians. As you can see from the career-spanning collection of photographs below, many of them were lucky enough to meet or even perform with their pioneering hero. Born Sept. 29, 1935, Lewis shot to fame in 1957 with...
Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died

Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
Bono on His 40-Year Marriage with Ali Hewson: 'She Was Never Going to Be "Just" My Wife'

For Bono, there was one obvious answer when it came to choosing who would be the very first person to read the first draft of his new memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. Who else but Ali Hewson, his wife of 40 years, would come equipped with the same memories as the U2 rocker, ready and willing to offer a forgotten experience here or a clarification there?
Jason Alexander Threatened To Leave Over Of An Episode Of ‘Seinfeld’

Premiering in 1989 and co-created by Larry David, Seinfeld introduced viewers to the quartet made up of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer. With such a particular core cast, balance is key to give a show staying power. One particular episode has become synonymous with the show’s success but Jason Alexander, who played Costanza, didn’t have a high opinion of it.
When Roger Daltrey Rode to Brian Johnson’s Rescue

A pre-fame Brian Johnson received some invaluable advice from Roger Daltrey when the two crossed paths in 1973. He also marveled at the Who frontman's equestrian prowess. Their chance meeting was backstage at the British music television program Top of the Pops. Johnson was there with his pre-AC/DC band Geordie to promote their new song "All Because of You," while Daltrey sang his debut solo single "Giving It All Away."
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’

The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
35 Years Ago: Joe Walsh’s ‘Got Any Gum?’ Begins Career Downturn

The late '80s were a challenging period for classic rockers: Could they remain relevant and maintain their levels of success, born of moments six or eight or 10 years before, when they were topping the charts and regularly packing arenas? Many were staring down their 40s, if not meekly entering them, crossing a threshold that at one time was impossible to fathom. Rock was a young person's game, a music of rebellion and reaction to those of a certain, older set.
Why Paul Stanley Was ‘Dead Set’ Against Kiss’ ‘Carnival of Souls’

Try as he might, Paul Stanley was unable to break Kiss' trend-chasing ways when it came time to record 1997's Carnival of Souls. "I was dead-set against doing that kind of an album," Stanley said of the heavily grunge-influenced effort in the 2001 book Kiss: Behind the Mask. "I never believed the world needs a second-rate Soundgarden, Metallica or Alice in Chains."
How Carl Palmer Is Honoring His Late ELP Bandmates on New Tour

Carl Palmer is preparing to hit the road soon with one of his all-star bands. And he has his other popular group on the runway. The drummer begins his 10-date Welcome Back My Friends - The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tour — during which he'll be playing live with video and audio recordings of his late bandmates — on Nov. 18 in Philadelphia. (You can view a complete list of those tour dates down below.) Then he'll return to Asia for a 20-show tour in mid-February to belatedly celebrate the 40th anniversary of that band's four-times-platinum self-titled debut album. Alan Parsons is slated to be Asia's partner on the tour.
Taylor Hawkins Hoped to Be Playing Foo Fighters Songs Into His 70s

Taylor Hawkins hoped to be playing Foo Fighters songs with Dave Grohl even when the musicians were in their 70s, it’s revealed in the new documentary Let There Be Drums. It features interviews with a wide range of drummers and their families, and director Justin Kreutzmann – son of the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann – said Hawkins had changed the nature of the movie as they recorded his interview section.
20 Years Ago: Brush With Death Leads Rod Stewart to Great American Songbook

One word changed the trajectory of Rod Stewart's career, only a few months into the new millennium: cancer. Stewart, then 55, went for a routine scan in May 2000 and doctors detected a lump on his thyroid gland. It was swiftly removed — "they literally, you know, cut you right through the throat," Stewart told ABC – and was told that although the tumor itself was benign, some of the material surrounding it was cancerous."
