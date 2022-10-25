Carl Palmer is preparing to hit the road soon with one of his all-star bands. And he has his other popular group on the runway. The drummer begins his 10-date Welcome Back My Friends - The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tour — during which he'll be playing live with video and audio recordings of his late bandmates — on Nov. 18 in Philadelphia. (You can view a complete list of those tour dates down below.) Then he'll return to Asia for a 20-show tour in mid-February to belatedly celebrate the 40th anniversary of that band's four-times-platinum self-titled debut album. Alan Parsons is slated to be Asia's partner on the tour.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO