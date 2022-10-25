Read full article on original website
Behind the HYPE: How Unreal Engine Powered Fashion's Entrance Into the Digital Sphere
If you’re not familiar with Unreal Engine, you’ve definitely seen its creations. A 3D graphic creation engine that was first developed by Epic Games in 1998 and has since released five new iterations — the latest of which, Unreal Engine 5, was brought to market this July — Unreal Engine’s various iterations have been used to power everything from Fortnite to Street Fighter V and the Bioshock, Borderlands and Gears of War series. However, Unreal Engine has also begun serving a new purpose that may change the future course of digital interaction: it’s a popular tool for digital creators and fashion designers to create hyper-realistic items from CGI fabrics to NFT sneakers.
Diesel Launches New Store in Tokyo
Under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, Diesel has reached new heights in its exhibition of contemporary fashion. With this revitalization, the Italy-based brand has now launched a new flagship store in Tokyo, Japan. Opening today, the two-level store is located in Ginza Marronnier Gate. Channeling the Diesel logo’s signature...
Forét Pre-Spring 2023 Will Make Your Seasonal Transition Easy
Established in 2014, emerging label Forét presents its pre-spring 2023 collection that delivers outdoor-ready essentials filled with seasonal richness. Based in Denmark, Forét’s latest offering sees the brand continue its journey into the wilderness, aiming to deliver a sense of outdoor flair to the staple wardrobe. The brand is grounded in simplicity, crafting sleek menswear with a touch of modern sophistication.
The Nothing Ear (stick) Just Landed on HBX
Following the reveal of its official look and full specifications, the Nothing Ear (stick) has just landed on HBX, along with a giveaway to come next week. The latest earbuds retain the debut model’s transparent stem and branding and come encased in a compact, cylindrical container. Featuring up to 29 hours of playtime and a 12.6-mm custom driver, the Ear (stick) is enhanced with Bass Lock Technology that allows customizable tuning of the equalizer curve catered to each unique user and improved Clear Voice Technology, which filters loud background noises.
Esteban Diácono Presents New NFT Artworks in Conjunction with ASUS
Argentinian motion graphics designer Esteban Diácono presents two new NFT artworks created in conjunction with ASUS. The self-taught visual artist has over 20 years of experience in the industry, and is often known for merging the realms of technology, experimentation and humor. His first piece here is titled “Hyperlaxity”, featuring a pair of ballet dancers in wildly absurd body bends.
Lotus Unveils Its 893 Horsepower "Eletre R" Electric SUV
Carving out its place in the electric vehicle world, Lotus has now introduced the “Lotus Eletre R.” Pushed as a hyper all-electric SUV, the striking new model from the British automotive name features 893 horsepower and 726 pound-feet of torque. Incredibly, the Eletre can go 0-to-62 mph in just three seconds and has a top speed of 165 mph.
Longtime Partners Futura and Modernica Link Up for Fourth Furniture Collection
Futura and Modernica just get one another. With an assist from ICNCLST, they’ve pushed out three co-created collections since first linking in 2018. Now, they’re back for a fourth go-around with some striking offerings. Releasing as part of Modernica’s “Artist Series,” the pieces include a day bed sofa, Modernica’s familiar Ox chair and Split Rail chair, a dog bed and a custom pillow. They’re also extremely limited: each item is individually numbered from 5 to 50 and comes with a Futura plaque of authenticity. The custom Ox chairs are each hand-signed by Futura as well.
