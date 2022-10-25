Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Zorua debuts in Pokémon Go but is removed after a disastrous first hour
Niantic wanted to surprise fans by introducing Zorua into Pokémon Go in a unique way, but the implementation was a disaster and the developers had to pivot after just a few hours of the new Pokémon being added to the game. As a special part of the Shuppet...
dotesports.com
How to get Zorua and Zoroark in Pokemon Go
Adding Zorua into Pokémon Go was supposed to be a fun surprise for fans, but shortly after it was shadow-dropped, Niantic removed it due to a bug related to how players encounter it. Zorua was planned to be catchable on Oct. 25 via the first five and last five...
CNET
Zorua's Pokemon Go Debut Has Been Delayed Due to a Bug
Pokemon Go's final Spotlight Hour event of October was set to feature the surprise debut of a new Pokemon, but a newly discovered bug has scuppered those plans. As players in other regions discovered on Tuesday, the dark-type Pokemon Zorua briefly appeared in Pokemon Go for the first time during the game's Shuppet Spotlight Hour event. The new fox Pokemon would disguise itself as the player's buddy Pokemon, but this has caused issues within the game.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans slam Niantic after Zorua issues during Shuppet Spotlight Hour
Despite a weeklong series of cryptic social media posts hyping the event, Pokemon Go has canceled the surprise debut of Zorua during the Shuppet Spotlight hour. Fans are understandably frustrated, as the mobile game has suffered many broken events in the past several months. Pokemon Go has landed in hot...
PlayStation quietly removes PS Plus feature
Weirdly, Sony has seemingly deleted the dates that tell you when games are leaving PlayStation Plus from the display menus and graphical user experience on the PlayStation 5. It's very possible that this is an error that has emerged from an update, before we start rolling up our sleeves. However. It is known that Sony doesn't particularly prioritise preservation of its storied library of games, especially in contrast with Xbox's commitment to backwards-compatibility across generations and TLC for older titles.
dexerto.com
Glastrier & Spectrier take over Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles, but there’s a catch
An exclusive Crown Tundra Legends Event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield introducing Glastrier & Spectrier to Max Raid Battles. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is finally on the horizon with the game scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2022. While this is great news for Pokemon fans, Game Freak...
dotesports.com
These are the 8 heroes that haven’t been picked or banned in TI11
They weren't even a consideration. There are 123 heroes in Dota 2, but only some of them get to be relevant in the meta. Balancing the scales is a difficult task considering the number of characters in the game, and each patch tries to give all heroes an even playing field.
dotesports.com
These are the best and worst heroes making up the Dota 2 meta at TI11
The first 100 games often decide the Dota 2 meta-game at The International every year. Aside from unique strategies and off-meta picks, few heroes were heavily prioritized by all teams in almost 85 percent of the matches in TI11. There’s also an opposite side of this coin, as a handful of heroes were completely ignored.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
ComicBook
Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield UPC Charizard Pre-Order Details
Pokemon Trading Card Games Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection officially drops tomorrow, October 28th, but getting your hands on one for the $119.99 list price is nearly impossible at this point. If you're willing to pay a premium, you can get one here at Walmart for $188.99. It was sold out here on Amazon at the time of writing, but may return. It's also available here on eBay for around $170.
dotesports.com
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
dotesports.com
When does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release?
When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced on June 12, 2022, many grew excited about the Soulslike game. However, the main thing people kept wondering about was when it would all be released. While some were already able to gain a glimpse into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty through the...
dotesports.com
Age of Mythology is making a comeback with new ‘Retold’ edition
Age of Mythology is a real-time strategy game created by the developers of the wildly popular Age of Empires series. Even though the game’s mechanics and overall gameplay are extremely similar to that of the Age of Empires series, Age of Mythology throws in mythical and supernatural elements as well. The game introduced god powers and mythical creatures from different mythologies into the game, making for a vastly different experience from its sister games.
dotesports.com
What is VALORANT Premier? | How to play, team creation & more details on the upcoming competitive mode
Competition is at the heart of VALORANT gameplay, as two teams must work together to best their opponents. Players can already compete against similarly skilled opponents in the ranked playlist, but some dedicated teams have made it clear that they want a more competitive environment. The new Premier game mode will fill this role, providing a tournament system for dedicated teams.
dotesports.com
‘A lot of solo queue games are decided in early game:’ Rekkles shares his tips and tricks to climbing the League ladder
Climbing in solo queue, especially if you don’t have a duo partner, is a time-consuming process that involves a deep understanding of the current meta, picks and counterpicks, lane matchups, and so many more intricate details that we can’t even begin listing them all. With all this in mind, every tip and trick that will help you climb the incredibly tedious League of Legends rank ladder is always more than welcome, particularly if it’s coming from a pro player like Martin “Rekkles” Larsson.
dotesports.com
Leaks suggest Discord app is finally coming to PS5 soon
Computer players have had the luxury of using Discord on the platform for years and now leaks suggest PlayStation might be the next in line to receive a new means of communication, just weeks after the app hit Xbox servers. The Discord application provides PC users the opportunity to create...
dotesports.com
How Catalyst went from a Boreas misfit to a legend of the Apex Games
Tressa Smith, better known as Catalyst, is the next character to join the Apex Legends roster in season 15 when the Apex Games move to the broken moon that she calls home. While her Stories from the Outlands cinematic focused on the complicated friendships of her teenage years, the story of how she grew into the “technowitch” legend of today is far more fragmented in its retelling.
ComicBook
Halo Infinite Update Previews New Maps and Game Mode
Halo Infinite's free winter update is coming next month, and developer 343 Industries is promising it will be the game's "biggest feature update yet." Today, Xbox released a new trailer for the update, giving fans a better idea of what to expect. The majority of the video focuses on the new maps players will be able to explore, including Argyle and Detachment. The video then closes with a quick glimpse at the game's new Covert One-Flag game mode. Hopefully the trailer will tide fans over until the update drops on November 8th!
dotesports.com
A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4 in 2023
Fallout 4 is receiving a next-gen update in 2023, making it the perfect time to dive back into the Commonwealth for an improved experience. We’re coming up on the end of the month-long Fallout 25th-anniversary celebration, but fans can expect a few more exciting updates before it’s over. The latest Bethesda blog post highlights some of the events and features coming in the next couple of weeks, including the festive updates to Fallout 76 and new bundles. But one update fans might’ve not expected is an update to Fallout 4 for next-gen consoles and PC.
dotesports.com
‘It affects the meta for sure’: n0tail and Ceb on how the long break will impact teams at TI11
For the first time in 11 whole The Internationals, we have a break between the main stage playoffs and the grand finals weekend. This week-long break might come as a blessing to some players who have been playing non-stop throughout these last couple of months, either getting ready for TI or playing through the various qualifiers to get to the main stage.
Comments / 0