Aljamain Sterling slams Henry Cejudo for his stupid callout following UFC 280: “The title is in America, you bonehead!”

Read full article on original website
Related
Jake Paul sends a message to “selfish” Conor McGregor
Jake Paul has sent a message to Conor McGregor ahead of his boxing match against Anderson Silva. Paul and Silva agreed to a bet that if the YouTuber-turned-boxer defeats the former UFC champ, Silva will partner with him to help create a fighter union. Paul has been vocal in wanting to increase fighter pay in the UFC and now he’s calling on Conor McGregor to help him and Silva.
Massive McGregor jokes he’s “about 265” pounds, shares his new timeline for UFC return
Conor McGregor is still in the Dominican Republic, where he’s busy filming the highly anticipated remake of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House. But ‘The Notorious’ is eager to get back home so he can start a training camp and return to the UFC early in 2023.
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match
In the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on Saturday in Arizona, Jake Paul has the toughest test of his career as he takes on former UFC champ, Anderson Silva. Heading into the fight, Paul is a -192 favorite while the Brazilian is a +150 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead...
Henry Cejudo says Alex Volkanovksi needs more time to prepare for Islam Makhachev: “I get the vibes of Israel Adesanya versus Jan”
Henry Cejudo believes Alex Volkanovski needs more time to prepare for Islam Makachev. Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) defeated Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 last Saturday night to capture the lightweight title with a second-round submission. Speaking at the post fight press conference, Makhachev said:. “I have a new...
UFC Vegas 63 Results: Arnold Allen stops Calvin Kattar in Round 2 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event is headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Arnold Allen taking on Calvin Kattar. Allen (18-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Dan Hooker. ‘Almighty’ has gone a perfect 9-0 since making his UFC debut back in June of 2015.
Pros react after Arnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar by TKO at UFC Vegas 63
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Arnold Allen taking on Calvin Kattar. Allen (19-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Dan Hooker. ‘Almighty’ was sporting a perfect 9-0 record inside of the Octagon ahead of tonight’s affair.
Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”
Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
Sean O’Malley critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win a robbery: “Anyone else vs. Petr and they got the nod, I wonder how much the narrative changed”
Sean O’Malley is critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win as a robbery. Everyone is talking about last Saturday’s bantamweight match-up between Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) and Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) at UFC 280 which took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It was...
Joe Rogan reveals that he previously pleaded with the UFC to sign Ben Askren years prior to trade for Demetrious Johnson: “He was ragdolling these dudes!”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t have a direct hand in Ben Askren heading to the UFC, but he absolutely helped. ‘Funky’ is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into the octagon. After an excellent freestyle wrestling career, Askren moved to MMA in 2009 and quickly found himself in Bellator. There, he began dominating the welterweight division.
Arnold Allen thinks Calvin Kattar’s “mileage” will catch up to him, believes he can score a finish at UFC Vegas 63: “I believe in my power”
Arnold Allen believes he can become the first person to finish Calvin Kattar in the UFC on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 63. Kattar has only lost once by stoppage – which was by submission in 2008 – and has been in a ton of wars. As of late, he has had four straight five-round main event fights go the distance and over that time has taken damage against the likes of Max Holloway and Josh Emmett. Although Kattar has the advantage of having five-round experience, Allen believes it’s his advantage due to the extra miles on Kattar’s body.
Le’Veon Bell still respectful of Uriah Hall’s power despite UFC star making boxing debut: “He’s still a special fighter”
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell knows that he’s got a fight on his hands against Uriah Hall. The former Pro Bowler has had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, among others. After finishing out the 2021 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bell decided to focus on a new path. That path has led him to the boxing ring.
Uriah Hall says he dealt with depression and suicidal thoughts after UFC retirement: “At one point I looked at my firearm”
Uriah Hall has revealed that he was dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts after retiring from mixed martial arts. While he was never quite able to live up to the hype that came from his season of The Ultimate Fighter, Uriah Hall had a solid career with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From viral knockouts to wins over the likes of Anderson Silva and Gegard Mousasi, Hall certainly knew how to put on a show.
Ali Abdelaziz asks everyone to pray for Anthony Johnson after recent health problems: “It’s not going well”
Ali Abdelaziz has asked everyone to pray for Anthony Johnson as he continues to battle ongoing health concerns. For the longest time now, Anthony Johnson has been known as one of the best knockout artists in MMA history. In the eyes of many, of course, he just goes by the name ‘Rumble’.
Hasbulla vows if he ever meets Conor McGregor he “will cause some problems for him”
Hasbulla has sent a warning to Conor McGregor. McGregor and Hasbulla have never seen eye-to-eye, due to the fact that the Russian is close with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Over the past few months, the two have taken shots at one another, including McGregor saying he would punt Hasbulla like a football if he saw him.
Israel Adesanya wants to see Jake Paul “shake up the world” by defeating MMA legend Anderson Silva
Israel Adesanya wants to see Jake Paul ‘shake up the world’ by defeating MMA legend Anderson Silva. It will be Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul this coming Saturday night, October 29th at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, is sporting 5 concurrent wins,...
Joseph Holmes believes he’ll finish Jun Yong Park in the first round at UFC Vegas 63: “He’s not going to want to stand with me”
Joseph Holmes has a ton of confidence heading into his UFC Vegas 63 matchup against Jun Yong Park. Holmes is coming off his first UFC win as he defeated Alen Amedovski in the first round back in May. After the win, he wasn’t sure what would be next for him but he’s glad to be facing someone like Park.
ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar offers to be traded for UFC’s Petr Yan: “Right the wrongs of Askren”
ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar is willing to help Petr Yan get out of the UFC. ‘No Mercy’ is fresh off his showdown with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 last Saturday. The bout was a back-and-forth one, however, many fans felt that Yan did the better work. Despite that, it was ‘Sugar’ won the contest by a split decision after 15 minutes of action.
Joe Rogan heaps praise on Islam Makhachev after UFC 280 win: “That dude is on another level”
Joe Rogan is very impressed with Islam Makhachev. In the main event of UFC 280, Makhachev became the new lightweight champion with a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira. It was a dominant performance from the Dagestani native and Rogan says the fight proved Makhachev was the truth. “Watching Islam...
Anderson Silva expresses interest in boxing Georges St-Pierre after ‘GSP’ is added to Jake Paul broadcast: “He can come and do something special”
MMA fans might get the super-fight they’ve longed for, but it wouldn’t take place under normal circumstances. Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre spent the majority of their primes at the top of the UFC, and just 15-pounds apart. For years, fans longed to see ‘The Spider’, and ‘GSP’ go toe to toe. Sadly, it never happened.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0