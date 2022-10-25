Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: New players look into forge new identityThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
‘Men on Boats’ highlights underrepresented voices, reframes history in upcoming productionThe LanternColumbus, OH
markerzone.com
LEAFS CLEAR ALMOST $6 MILLION IN CAP SPACE WITH THIS MOVE
As per Capfriendly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This move comes as little surprise, as Muzzin is expected to be out until November at the earliest with a neck injury. That said, the official prognosis was much better than the initial reaction, as many believed the veteran defenseman had suffered yet another concussion.
markerzone.com
AHL SUSPENDS CLARK BISHOP AFTER TWO NASTY CROSSCHECKS TO THE FACE (VIDEO)
The AHL has released it's verdict in the case of Clark Bishop of the Calgary Wranglers. Bishop was kicked out of a game last Friday against the Colorado Eagles after he delivered two brutal crosschecks to the face of Charles Hudon. The league has since announced that Bishop will sit for four games in total. He's already missed one, meaning he's out the next three.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
markerzone.com
FLYERS CLAIM FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK OFF WAIVERS FROM ISLANDERS; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed former first round pick Kieffer Bellows off waivers from the New York Islanders. Bellows, 24, was selected 19th overall in 2016 by the Islanders and so far, hasn't lived up to expectations as a first round pick. Since Bellows made his NHL debut during the 2019-20 season, he's appeared in 68 games, where he's recorded 25 points.
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
markerzone.com
BLUES SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO CONTRACT AFTER BEING RELEASED FROM PTO WEEKS AGO
Despite being released from his professional try-out contract (PTO) a little over two weeks ago, the St. Louis Blues have signed veteran forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. The 30-year-old was released from his PTO on October 7th, days before the start of the 2022-23 season,...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL ACQUIRES FORMER BLACKHAWKS FIRST ROUNDER IN PROSPECT SWAP
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin in exchange for forward prospect Cam Hillis:. Beaudin is the latest Chicago to get traded; selected 27th in 2018, Beaudin has played 22 games for the Hawks, totaling six points. He will join the Laval Rockets of the AHL for now. Hillis,...
markerzone.com
DALLAS' 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICK EJECTED FOR DANGEROUS CROSS-CHECK IN SHL GAME (VIDEO)
During the second period of Tuesday's game between Leksands IF and Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, Dallas Stars 2022 first-round pick Lian Bichsel was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking. The 18-year-old skates through the neutral zone, towards his team's bench, when he cross-checks...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND RETURNS A MONTH EARLY, EXPECTED TO PLAY TONIGHT
On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins announced that star forward Brad Marchand will be returning much ahead of schedule after having double hip surgery this offseason. The infamous winger practiced on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk, as well as the top powerplay unit on Wednesday. He also led the team stretch at the end of practice.
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA CONFIRMS A SETBACK IN SEAN COUTURIER'S REHAB
Sean Couturier is one of, if not THE, most important Philadelphia Flyers at the moment, and his back injury is keeping him from the lineup to start the 2022-23 season. John Tortorella has the guys playing exactly how they need to in order to win - at least, six games in - but getting Couturier back was always a massive piece of this puzzle.
markerzone.com
TWO MINOR FREE AGENT SIGNINGS IN THE NHL THURSDAY, OCT. 27TH
Two NHL teams added to their rosters via free agent signings on Thursday. They include the New York Rangers and the Seattle Kraken. The Rangers have given a one-year contract to 27-year-old defenceman Ben Harpur. Harpur had signed a PTO on October 13th with the Rangers AHL affiliate the Hartford Wolf Pack. He's played four games with them this season, but failed to hit the scoresheet. Harpur has a total of 156 regular season games in the NHL so far in his career, netting 15 points (1G, 14A). Monetary terms were not disclosed, although it's safe to assume this is a league minimum ($750,000) contract.
markerzone.com
ERIC STAAL SET TO PLAY FIRST NHL GAME IN 477 DAYS
For the first time since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will suit up in a National Hockey League game. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Staal will make his Florida Panthers debut on Thursday night when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at 7 p.m. ET.
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS CALL UP 2022 SIXTH OVERALL PICK, ADAM BOQVIST OUT MULTIPLE WEEKS WITH LOWER-BODY INJURY
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday that they've called up 2022 sixth overall pick, David Jiricek, from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. Jiricek, 18, was off to a pretty solid start to his professional career here in North America. In five games with Cleveland, the Klatovy (Czechia) native had four assists, two penalty minutes and was a plus-two.
markerzone.com
PROGRESS ON COYOTES' VISITORS SPACES IS CAUSE FOR CONCERN W/ HOME OPENER TWO DAYS AWAY
The Arizona Coyotes' temporary home -- Arizona State's Mullett Arena -- was flagged by the NHL as insufficient, specifically with regards to standards of amenities for visiting teams. The team was forced to make alterations to the facility before their first home game, which is scheduled for this Friday. A...
markerzone.com
SENATORS SIGN 23-YEAR-OLD FORWARD TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $1.67 million ($830,000 AAV) with forward Mark Kastelic. "Mark has worked tirelessly to earn all that has come his way since being a late round draft pick three years ago," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's reliable, competitive, takes exceptional pride in his conditioning and routinely showcases a willingness to take on any challenge. He's set a very good example for the young players and prospects throughout the organization."
markerzone.com
FLYERS HEAD COACH JOHN TORTORELLA SHARES UNFORTUNATE UPDATE ON JAMES VAN RIEMSDYK
The Philadelphia Flyers will be without the services of 33-year-old forward James van Riemsdyk for an undetermined amount of time as he is headed for surgery according to Head Coach John Tortorella. Tortorella told reporters on Tuesday morning that van Riemsdyk has a broken finger and will be having surgery...
markerzone.com
BRENDAN GALLAGHER FURIOUS AFTER BACK-TO-BACK MISSED CALLS
Brendan Gallagher gave the referee of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Wild an earful after a rough sequence. Clearly, the Habs' forward thought the ref missed one, maybe two calls. The internet will be the judge of that. Perhaps he felt that Brandon Durham tripped him, but personally I think...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News and Rumours: Xhekaj, Edmundson, Price & More
The Montreal Canadiens are into their second week of the season after a relatively good start. With big wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Habs found themselves in the thick of things early on, especially with four rookie defencemen playing every night. With players coming off injured reserve soon, there will be some tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks; here is a look at what has been happening this past week.
A Vikings Trade Suggestion that Could Improve the Defense
It’s no secret that Minnesota’s pass coverage has struggled at various points in 2022. While we’ve seen some really good things from the two outside corners, the slot position has been much more of an issue. For this reason, the recent Vikings trade suggestion from PFF is quite reasonable.
