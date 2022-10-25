ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

markerzone.com

LEAFS CLEAR ALMOST $6 MILLION IN CAP SPACE WITH THIS MOVE

As per Capfriendly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This move comes as little surprise, as Muzzin is expected to be out until November at the earliest with a neck injury. That said, the official prognosis was much better than the initial reaction, as many believed the veteran defenseman had suffered yet another concussion.
markerzone.com

AHL SUSPENDS CLARK BISHOP AFTER TWO NASTY CROSSCHECKS TO THE FACE (VIDEO)

The AHL has released it's verdict in the case of Clark Bishop of the Calgary Wranglers. Bishop was kicked out of a game last Friday against the Colorado Eagles after he delivered two brutal crosschecks to the face of Charles Hudon. The league has since announced that Bishop will sit for four games in total. He's already missed one, meaning he's out the next three.
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY

Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

FLYERS CLAIM FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK OFF WAIVERS FROM ISLANDERS; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed former first round pick Kieffer Bellows off waivers from the New York Islanders. Bellows, 24, was selected 19th overall in 2016 by the Islanders and so far, hasn't lived up to expectations as a first round pick. Since Bellows made his NHL debut during the 2019-20 season, he's appeared in 68 games, where he's recorded 25 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

MONTREAL ACQUIRES FORMER BLACKHAWKS FIRST ROUNDER IN PROSPECT SWAP

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin in exchange for forward prospect Cam Hillis:. Beaudin is the latest Chicago to get traded; selected 27th in 2018, Beaudin has played 22 games for the Hawks, totaling six points. He will join the Laval Rockets of the AHL for now. Hillis,...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

BRAD MARCHAND RETURNS A MONTH EARLY, EXPECTED TO PLAY TONIGHT

On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins announced that star forward Brad Marchand will be returning much ahead of schedule after having double hip surgery this offseason. The infamous winger practiced on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk, as well as the top powerplay unit on Wednesday. He also led the team stretch at the end of practice.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

JOHN TORTORELLA CONFIRMS A SETBACK IN SEAN COUTURIER'S REHAB

Sean Couturier is one of, if not THE, most important Philadelphia Flyers at the moment, and his back injury is keeping him from the lineup to start the 2022-23 season. John Tortorella has the guys playing exactly how they need to in order to win - at least, six games in - but getting Couturier back was always a massive piece of this puzzle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

TWO MINOR FREE AGENT SIGNINGS IN THE NHL THURSDAY, OCT. 27TH

Two NHL teams added to their rosters via free agent signings on Thursday. They include the New York Rangers and the Seattle Kraken. The Rangers have given a one-year contract to 27-year-old defenceman Ben Harpur. Harpur had signed a PTO on October 13th with the Rangers AHL affiliate the Hartford Wolf Pack. He's played four games with them this season, but failed to hit the scoresheet. Harpur has a total of 156 regular season games in the NHL so far in his career, netting 15 points (1G, 14A). Monetary terms were not disclosed, although it's safe to assume this is a league minimum ($750,000) contract.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

ERIC STAAL SET TO PLAY FIRST NHL GAME IN 477 DAYS

For the first time since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will suit up in a National Hockey League game. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Staal will make his Florida Panthers debut on Thursday night when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at 7 p.m. ET.
markerzone.com

BLUE JACKETS CALL UP 2022 SIXTH OVERALL PICK, ADAM BOQVIST OUT MULTIPLE WEEKS WITH LOWER-BODY INJURY

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday that they've called up 2022 sixth overall pick, David Jiricek, from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. Jiricek, 18, was off to a pretty solid start to his professional career here in North America. In five games with Cleveland, the Klatovy (Czechia) native had four assists, two penalty minutes and was a plus-two.
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

PROGRESS ON COYOTES' VISITORS SPACES IS CAUSE FOR CONCERN W/ HOME OPENER TWO DAYS AWAY

The Arizona Coyotes' temporary home -- Arizona State's Mullett Arena -- was flagged by the NHL as insufficient, specifically with regards to standards of amenities for visiting teams. The team was forced to make alterations to the facility before their first home game, which is scheduled for this Friday. A...
markerzone.com

SENATORS SIGN 23-YEAR-OLD FORWARD TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $1.67 million ($830,000 AAV) with forward Mark Kastelic. "Mark has worked tirelessly to earn all that has come his way since being a late round draft pick three years ago," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's reliable, competitive, takes exceptional pride in his conditioning and routinely showcases a willingness to take on any challenge. He's set a very good example for the young players and prospects throughout the organization."
ARIZONA STATE
markerzone.com

BRENDAN GALLAGHER FURIOUS AFTER BACK-TO-BACK MISSED CALLS

Brendan Gallagher gave the referee of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Wild an earful after a rough sequence. Clearly, the Habs' forward thought the ref missed one, maybe two calls. The internet will be the judge of that. Perhaps he felt that Brandon Durham tripped him, but personally I think...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumours: Xhekaj, Edmundson, Price & More

The Montreal Canadiens are into their second week of the season after a relatively good start. With big wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Habs found themselves in the thick of things early on, especially with four rookie defencemen playing every night. With players coming off injured reserve soon, there will be some tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks; here is a look at what has been happening this past week.

