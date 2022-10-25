Two NHL teams added to their rosters via free agent signings on Thursday. They include the New York Rangers and the Seattle Kraken. The Rangers have given a one-year contract to 27-year-old defenceman Ben Harpur. Harpur had signed a PTO on October 13th with the Rangers AHL affiliate the Hartford Wolf Pack. He's played four games with them this season, but failed to hit the scoresheet. Harpur has a total of 156 regular season games in the NHL so far in his career, netting 15 points (1G, 14A). Monetary terms were not disclosed, although it's safe to assume this is a league minimum ($750,000) contract.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO