Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Popular Pizzeria In Hartsdale Drawing Diners From Near, Far
A pizza place in the middle of Westchester County is garnering rave reviews from patrons from across the region -- and even the nation -- for its unique pies. Pizza Domo, located in Hartsdale at 1 South Central Ave. (Route 100), is known for menu items such as a variety of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, calzones, salads, and more, according to the restaurant's website.
News 12
Fishkill Food Pantry to hold Great Give Back 5K event
The Fishkill Food Pantry will hold the Great Give Back on Sunday morning. The 5K walk-run event will start at 8 a.m. on the rail trail in East Fishkill near Van Wyck Lane. Organizers say it will help out hundreds of families in the Hudson Valley. "Since prices are obviously...
riverjournalonline.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens its Newest Location in Greenburgh
BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States will open its newest club in Greenburgh, New York today. The new club is located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, NY. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and...
'A Happy Business': 3 Moms Bring Candy Van To Events Across Westchester
For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth as Halloween approaches, a mobile candy van might just be the perfect solution. Candy Zoo, run by a team of three mothers, is a moving candy truck that is available to rent for private events and can be found throughout the tri-state area, including Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the Englewood area, according to one of the business's founders, Karen Benett.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
westchesterfamily.com
8 Best Westchester Birthday Party Places
Birthday party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least 10 months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.
Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million
A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
'An Offer I Can't Refuse': Suffern Restaurant To Close After Nearly 4 Decades In Business
A much beloved Hudson Valley restaurant that has been a staple for residents for some 37 years will close its doors early next year. Chef Marcello Russodivito of Rockland County staple Marcello's Ristorante, which has been on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern for almost 37 years, announced on Facebook he is closing in the second week of January 2023 after receiving an offer "I can't refuse."
Leewood Drive In Eastchester To Close For 2 Weeks
A road that serves as a connection between two major routes in Westchester County will soon close for two weeks. According to the Westchester County Department of Public Works, starting on Monday, Oct. 31, Leewood Drive in Eastchester will be closed to all but local traffic between the following:. Westbound...
Peekskill house puts the spooky in Halloween
There is always that one house on a block that is decked out with Halloween decorations, but there are few that can compare to the one at the house on the corner of Riverview and Longview avenues in Peekskill.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
Jersey Proud: Branchville Halloween lovers go big on decorations
Residents are encouraged to dress up a scarecrow in their yards -- the more outrageous the scene the better. People then go around and vote for the best displays.
News 12
Students fill Broadway seats for cheap as part of new DOE program
Students from across New York City paid a visit to Broadway, filling the seats to see "Phantom of the Opera" on Thursday. For many of the 80 students in attendance, it was their first time seeing a Broadway theater performance. The Broadway League partnered with the DOE to provide $10 tickets to 10th graders to see the musical.
westchestermagazine.com
Twenty Five Maple Does Luxury Apartment Living in New Rochelle
Twenty Five Maple apartment. Photo courtesy of Twenty Five Maple [Thompson & Bender]. Twenty Five Maple in downtown New Rochelle boasts an array of lavish amenities for its residents, not to mention proximity to the train station. Another apartment complex is making its way into the ever-growing downtown New Rochelle....
Bed-Stuy nonprofit fights to save community safe haven
A Bet-Study nonprofit is fighting to save a community safe haven and home to its 174-year-old group.
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
