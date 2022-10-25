Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Video shows Trump asking if someone is a 'good Jewish character' as he talks about his low popularity with American Jews — a group he recently told to 'get their act together'
Video shows Donald Trump boasting about his popularity with Jewish groups. The footage was from May 20, 2021, during an event at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. In the video, he said Persians are "very good salesmen" and talked about his popularity with Jews. Donald Trump once said to...
Digital Collegian
Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity sent an email in response to Damon Sims
The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity sent a mass email to Penn State students expressing their concerns with Damon Sims, vice president for student affairs. Damon Sims sent an email in response to The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity’s initial email where the organization encouraged students to join a protest against The Proud Boys event occurring Monday.
White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway
Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
Rubio Canvasser Who Was Beaten Reportedly Linked to White Supremacists
Police have arrested a man in the attack on Christopher Monzon, a Rubio supporter who has reportedly engaged in street brawls.
Bizarre Republican Ad Blames Biden for Anti-Asian Violence Incited by Trump
Citizens for Sanity, a shadowy nonprofit run by three former Trump administration officials, has purchased $33 million worth of air time this month to flood airwaves with violent, misleading ads that claim that Democrats are exclusively to blame for a series of lurid crimes caught on surveillance cameras in recent years.
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
Trans inmates need access to gender-affirming care. Often they have to sue to get it
This story is part of a series looking at transgender inmates in the U.S. and the challenges they face in confinement and upon release. The series focuses on topics such as being incarcerated in prisons that do not reflect the inmate's gender identity, the medical hurdles faced behind bars, and rehousing after being released. The series includes dozens of interviews with inmates, experts and public officials.
Should voters be concerned over Fetterman's cognitive ability after his stroke?
There has been a lot of talk lately about John Fetterman's mental fitness. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has been dealing with auditory processing issues after surviving a stroke five months ago in the middle of his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, a fact that Fetterman openly addressed during last night's debate against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Journalist Jemele Hill was speaking her mind long before those tweets about Trump
The former co-anchor of ESPN's SportsCenter faced criticism in 2017 for calling the president a white supremacist. In her memoir, Uphill, she talks about her career and her life growing up in Detroit.
Far-right British activist Katie Hopkins challenges Biden to lock her up after claiming she’s in US illegally
The far right British activist Katie Hopkins told a cheering crowd at an event on Mannheim, Pennsylvania that she is in the United States illegally and challenged President Joe Biden to “Come at me! Lock me up!”Ms Hopkins made her remarks at the Great Awakening, a Christian nationalist speaking tour featuring a number of speakers with ties to the far right including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano. On Saturday, Ms Hopkins made a splash when she told the assembled audience that she had entered the...
'Stronger than hate': Nation remembers Tree of Life victims on 4th anniversary
Amid the ongoing fallout over antisemitic comments by Kanye West, people around the country paused Thursday to remember the victims of the Tree of Life massacre on the fourth anniversary of a mass shooting that left 11 people dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue in what remains the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the United States.
Tree of Life survivors working to root out antisemitism 4 years after deadliest assault on Jewish people in the US
Four years after a synagogue attack that forever changed her life, Andrea Wedner hopes to inspire the next generation to root out antisemitism amid continued reports of anti-Jewish bigotry.
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
