Whoops! Amazon Left a Prime Video Database Named 'Sauron' Unprotected
Amazon didn't protect one of its internal servers, allowing anyone to view a database named "Sauron" which was full of Prime Video viewing habits. As TechCrunch reports, the unprotected Elasticsearch database was discovered by security researcher Anurag Sen. Contained within the database, which anyone who knew the IP address could access using a web browser, were roughly 215 million records of Prime Video viewing habit information. The data included show/movie name, streaming device used, network quality, subscription details, and Prime customer status.
Das Keyboard 6 Professional Review
After dipping its toe into gaming with RGB-illuminated keyboards, the elite Das Keyboard brand has returned its focus to productivity. Like the company's recent MacTigr keyboard for Apple users, the $199 Das Keyboard 6 Professional showcases the exemplary build quality and design that defines the brand's reputation, while trotting out a couple of very simple but forward-thinking features such as USB-C ports and removable feet. You'd be right to expect even more features at this price, but assuming you can afford it, the 6 Pro is a pleasure to type on.
Epson Expression Home XP-5200 All-in-One Printer Review
Type All-in-one Color or Monochrome Color. Monthly Duty Cycle (Maximum) 5,000 pages per month. Maximum Scan Area 8.5" x 11.7" Scanner Optical Resolution 1,200 by 1,200 pixels per inch. Standalone Copier and Fax Copier. All Specs. A quick glance at the Epson Expression Home XP-5200 All-in-One Printer's name suggests it's...
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Review
Except for switching from Intel's 11th to 12th Generation processors, there's not much new about the fifth edition of Lenovo's premium laptop for content creators and office-bound business execs. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 (starts at $1,649; $3,403 as tested) still has the 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio display introduced in last year's Gen 4. It's actually a choice of four 16-inch displays, all based on IPS technology instead of the ritzy OLED panels offered by rivals like the Dell XPS 15 and HP Envy 16. There's nothing wrong with IPS—in fact, the 4K touch screen is gorgeous—but there's something wrong with Lenovo charging $3,403 when the OLED Envy 16 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X are under $2,000 each. The X1 Extreme is still a splendid desktop replacement, but it needs a price cut to stay competitive.
Blink Floodlight Mount Review
When we originally reviewed the Blink Outdoor security camera, it earned high marks because of its excellent video quality, ease of use, and broad support for third-party integrations. And now, you can turn it into a smart floodlight cam with the battery-powered Floodlight Mount accessory ($39.99). The fixture casts a moderate amount of light upon your property when the camera detects motion as well as on-demand via an Alexa command or the companion app. It's a simple, affordable way to upgrade an existing Blink system even if it doesn't get as bright as the Editors' Choice-winning Wyze Cam Floodlight ($99.98). The Floodlight Mount is the way to go if you already have a Blink Outdoor camera and the required Sync module, but everyone else should consider the Wyze model because of its superior lighting power and lower all-in price.
