When we originally reviewed the Blink Outdoor security camera, it earned high marks because of its excellent video quality, ease of use, and broad support for third-party integrations. And now, you can turn it into a smart floodlight cam with the battery-powered Floodlight Mount accessory ($39.99). The fixture casts a moderate amount of light upon your property when the camera detects motion as well as on-demand via an Alexa command or the companion app. It's a simple, affordable way to upgrade an existing Blink system even if it doesn't get as bright as the Editors' Choice-winning Wyze Cam Floodlight ($99.98). The Floodlight Mount is the way to go if you already have a Blink Outdoor camera and the required Sync module, but everyone else should consider the Wyze model because of its superior lighting power and lower all-in price.

2 DAYS AGO