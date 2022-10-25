Read full article on original website
Ryan, Vance split by education, border control in Ohio Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will head to the polls to cast their votes for the 2022 general election. This year, Democrats and Republicans are battling to gain control of the U.S. Senate. Ohio is one of few states that remains a true toss-up on who could win a seat.
No $700M Powerball winner, but 6 tickets worth $1M
WASHINGTON — It's been months since Powerball had a grand prize winner -- and the streak held Wednesday night, sending the next jackpot into the top five largest lottery prizes in U.S. history. Powerball's jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing had already surged to become the eighth-largest U.S. jackpot in...
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit ranks Tennessee football No. 1 in his CFP ranking projection
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, calling the Tennessee-Kentucky game on Saturday night, made a change to the top of his College Football Playoff ranking projection. Herbstreit moved Tennessee football ahead of Ohio State during the Vols' domination of Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium. Ohio State piled on the points in the fourth quarter...
