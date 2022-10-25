ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man accused of pointing gun at staff for not having car done

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a 55-year-old man in custody for allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at car service employees. State troopers say they responded to Pocono Auto Service in the 5000 block of Milford Road in Monroe County for a report of a man pointing a firearm at workers on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man shot twice in latest gun violence

NEWBURGH – A 45-year-old Newburgh man took one bullet to his upper chest and another to his right arm when shot just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Newburgh City Police said. The incident occurred inside a residence in the area of City Terrace and Van Ness Street. The victim...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Wave of thefts from vehicles around Ellenville spurs police investigation

New York State Police, Village of Ellenville Police, and Town of Shawangunk Police have teamed up to investigate “a series of larcenies from vehicles during the overnight hours of 10/26-10/27/22”. According to the Ulster County Sheriff’s office, “numerous vehicles” were targeted for property theft “in the towns of...
ELLENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sheriff’s office investigates car larcenies in southern Ulster

KINGSTON – Police are investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles in Ulster County during the overnight hours of October 26-27. The sheriff’s office said several vehicles were entered in the towns of Wawarsing, Rochester, and Shawangunk, and the Village of Ellenville. Residents are asked to check any...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy