Man accused of pointing gun at staff for not having car done
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a 55-year-old man in custody for allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at car service employees. State troopers say they responded to Pocono Auto Service in the 5000 block of Milford Road in Monroe County for a report of a man pointing a firearm at workers on […]
Police: Man charged in connection to East Fishkill home burglary
A man has been charged for attempting to burglarize a home in East Fishkill.
Investigators: Driver in fatal Hyde Park tractor-trailer crash had drugs in his system
Police say Craig Allen Dickson, of Hopewell Junction, slammed into Junior's Lounge.
Newark police seek woman suspect linked to home invasion
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help in identifying a female suspect in connection with a home invasion.
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
Stony Point domestic dispute, allegedly involving firearms, results in one arrest
One man was arrested in Stony Point Thursday after an alleged domestic dispute that triggered a multi-agency police response.
Police: Newburgh man critically injured in shooting
Police say shots were fired in a home near City Terrace and Van Ness Street around 10 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man shot twice in latest gun violence
NEWBURGH – A 45-year-old Newburgh man took one bullet to his upper chest and another to his right arm when shot just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Newburgh City Police said. The incident occurred inside a residence in the area of City Terrace and Van Ness Street. The victim...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Wave of thefts from vehicles around Ellenville spurs police investigation
New York State Police, Village of Ellenville Police, and Town of Shawangunk Police have teamed up to investigate “a series of larcenies from vehicles during the overnight hours of 10/26-10/27/22”. According to the Ulster County Sheriff’s office, “numerous vehicles” were targeted for property theft “in the towns of...
Police: Woman busted with drugs in the Town of Poughkeepsie
Authorities say Cali Hamilton was arrested Thursday for criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
NBC New York
NJ Teens Hospitalized After 100-MPH Car Chase Ends in Violent Crash; Fireman Charged
A New Jersey house party turned into a terrifying, high-speed car chase for a group of teenagers — one that ended with a violent crash that left them hospitalized, and a volunteer firefighter facing charges. Jonathan Battaglia limped into his lawyer’s office on crutches Thursday, out of the hospital...
Charges dropped against Harlem teen in fatal subway stabbing
Charges have been dropped against a Harlem teen in a fatal subway stabbing case that occurred last summer, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
New Paltz man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint
Police say Anthony Lyman threatened the woman with a loaded handgun, stole some of her belongings - all while not allowing her to leave his presence.
Yonkers police caution drivers 'Dump on Yonkers = Get Fine + Walk Home'
One driver found out the hard way that police in Yonkers do not take kindly to illegal dumping.
Police: 23-year-old man fatally shot in Montclair
Police say James Peters was shot multiple times.
Trio Charged With Multiple Felonies for Alleged Broad Daylight Armed Robbery in Fishkill
A broad daylight robbery, on a busy street in Fishkill?. That is what authorities are saying. According to Mid-Hudson News, 23 year-old Richard Lee, 19 year-old Kenneth Simmons and 23 year-old female Luz Resto are facing a variety of charges after an alleged crime on Main Street in a Village of Fishkill strip mall.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sheriff’s office investigates car larcenies in southern Ulster
KINGSTON – Police are investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles in Ulster County during the overnight hours of October 26-27. The sheriff’s office said several vehicles were entered in the towns of Wawarsing, Rochester, and Shawangunk, and the Village of Ellenville. Residents are asked to check any...
Police: 29-year-old New Rochelle man fatally shot on city street
At this point, police are only saying the victim is a 29-year-old New Rochelle resident.
Wanted rape suspect was ‘principal witness’ in case against convicted Middletown cop shooter
Authorities confirmed wanted rape suspect Jesus Torres, 31, was a “principal witness” who testified in the 2020 attempted murder case against Middletown cop shooter DeSean Owens.
'You-You’ shooting victim shares life-changing ordeal after suspect pleads guilty
Charles Miller was shot point-blank in the stomach by Hector Luna last year outside of the You-You Chinese restaurant in Wallkill.
