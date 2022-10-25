ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Toss your unwanted medication at the Hanover County prescription drug take back

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Residents of Hanover County will have the chance to safely dispose of old medication sitting in their cabinets in a community drug take back day on Saturday.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Police Department and Hanover County Public Works will be holding a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The day will allow Hanover County and Town of Ashland citizens to throw away their expired or unwanted medications for free no questions asked and no ID needed.

Prescription medications, over-the-counter tablets, capsules and pills and liquid products that are sealed in the original container can all be donated at the event.

Intra-venous solutions, injectables, needles and illicit substances like cocaine or methamphetamine will not be accepted.

Two donation sites will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday:

  • The Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center, located 7427 Verdi Lane, Mechanicsville, Va.
  • The Ashland Police Department, located 601 England Street, Ashland, Va.

For information about the collection site at the Ashland Police Department, please contact Officer Chip Watts at 804-412-0615 or 804-677-7159.

The event is part of a national effort to safely dispose of prescription and over the counter medication. According to Drug Enforcement Administration, unused medication can be abused and possibly lead to accidental poisoning or overdose. Flushing medication down the toilet or throwing it in the trash can also pose potential safety risks, as well as damage to the environment.

