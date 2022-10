Boundary-pushing, melodic hardcore band Militarie Gun put out All Roads Lead to the Gun (Deluxe) on their new label home of Loma Vista last week, and their tour in support of it landed at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus last night (10/27). Both of Militarie Gun's tourmates were also recent collaborators -- MSPAINT and Dazy -- and Dazy leader James Goodson also joined Militarie Gun on stage for their song "Pressure Cooker." Additional support came from new band Sugar Milk.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO