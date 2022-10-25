ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Rain postpones low-water crossing construction

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Monday’s rainy weather postponed the scheduled construction on the low water crossing on Southwest Boulevard.

The City of San Angelo originally shared with the public that this construction would begin Tuesday, Oct. 25, however, recent weather has pushed construction to Wednesday, Oct. 26. Construction on this crossing, located between Elite Physique and Valvoline Instant Oil Change, will continue Thursday, Oct. 27.

San Angelo Symphony to host out-of-this-world season-opening concert

Southwest Boulevard will remain open to travelers. The street will not be closed according to The City, but traffic lanes will be reduced.

Drivers are reminded to be aware of traffic signals in this area when traveling.

