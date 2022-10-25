ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saucier, MS

WDAM-TV

Bobcats suffer 1st loss at Mississippi Gulf Coast

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Fourth-ranked Jones College led Mississippi Gulf Coast 24-17 at halftime. But the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half and defeated the Bobcats 38-24 here Thursday night at A.L. May Stadium/George Sekul Field. It was the first loss of the season...
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

Hornets earn another shutout, this time against the Bobcats

No. 6 Poplarville Hornets beat the Sumrall Bobcats with a 42-0 score in a game where all touchdowns occurred in the first half. “When the game didn’t mean a whole lot and we already solidified our spot in the playoffs, they still came out and played how they were supposed to,” he said.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River Wildcats ends season on a high note

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football coach Seth Smith took a leap and moved to Poplarville just a few short years ago to inherit a program that had experienced a string of down years. Three seasons later, the Wildcats’ hard work has started to pay off. Thursday the Wildcats accomplished something that hadn’t been done in 12 years, earning their first six-win season by way of a 23-7 win over East Central.
POPLARVILLE, MS
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching

Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
College Football News

Louisiana vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Louisiana (4-3), Southern Miss (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Louisiana...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Picayune Item

Lady Maroon Tide out kicked by St. Patrick in home opener

The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide soccer team fell 5-2 against the St. Patrick Fighting Irish this Wednesday night. Head Coach Edison Williams’ approach to the game was mainly for defensive to absorb the pressure and return it back with a counter. “We know St. Patrick would be one of...
PICAYUNE, MS
High School Football PRO

Petal, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PETAL, MS
WLOX

Declining enrollment at USM’s Coast campus causes concern

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For Long Beach Mayor George Bass, the frustration over declining student enrollment and programs at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus been growing for a while. “When you’re looking at the way the campus has been treated, the programs that have been...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

1988 WLOX Flashback: The Concorde makes a supersonic stop in Mississippi

USM officials say they have made significant investments recently on the campus. Hugh Keeton joins us from one of many Trunk or Treats happening this weekend. Coast volunteers return following Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For some of the Scarlet Pearl employees who participated, it was...
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

Krewe of the Pearl names new king, queen

The Krewe of the Pearl recently crowned its new King and Queen for the 2022-2023 carnival season. Curtis and Debbie Craig of Carriere will reign as the new royalty for the upcoming Carnival season. The theme for 2023 is “Cruising the Caribbean.”. The crowning was held for members of...
CARRIERE, MS
Picayune Item

Permit submitted for weir repair along Pearl River

For some time now, members of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors have been working to get the proper permits needed to repair the weir along the Pearl River near Wilson’s Slough. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering said he submitted the nationwide permit request to conduct those repairs...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Rouses Markets to open new store in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - In the spring of 2023, groundbreaking will begin for the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot Rouses Market in Picayune. A press release on Friday states that CEO Donny Rouse has agreed to purchase the River Ridge Shopping Center, which is located at the corner of I-59 and Highway 43 North.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Janet Schaller

Memorial Services for Janet Ann Schaller, age 78, of Picayune, MS who passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 will be held, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Benville Missionary Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Chaplain James Reardon will officiate at the service.
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Grady L. Strain, Sr.

Graveside Funeral Services for Grady L. Strain, Sr., age 80, a lifelong resident of Carriere, MS, who passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Carriere Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 from 11:00am...
CARRIERE, MS
Mississippi Press

Study: Mississippi among top 10 states in economic impact from NASA

HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi -- An economic impact study shows that NASA, thanks primarily to Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, has a statewide impact of $865 million and results in $29 million tax revenues. NASA released the results of its second agencywide economic impact study Thursday. The study, compiled by...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

Poplarville man dies in single vehicle crash in Picayune

A Poplarville man died after being involved in a single vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
PICAYUNE, MS

Community Policy