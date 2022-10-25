Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Bobcats suffer 1st loss at Mississippi Gulf Coast
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Fourth-ranked Jones College led Mississippi Gulf Coast 24-17 at halftime. But the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half and defeated the Bobcats 38-24 here Thursday night at A.L. May Stadium/George Sekul Field. It was the first loss of the season...
Picayune Item
Hornets earn another shutout, this time against the Bobcats
No. 6 Poplarville Hornets beat the Sumrall Bobcats with a 42-0 score in a game where all touchdowns occurred in the first half. “When the game didn’t mean a whole lot and we already solidified our spot in the playoffs, they still came out and played how they were supposed to,” he said.
Picayune Item
Pearl River Wildcats ends season on a high note
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football coach Seth Smith took a leap and moved to Poplarville just a few short years ago to inherit a program that had experienced a string of down years. Three seasons later, the Wildcats’ hard work has started to pay off. Thursday the Wildcats accomplished something that hadn’t been done in 12 years, earning their first six-win season by way of a 23-7 win over East Central.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching
Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Removes LSU ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Decal in Bar [VIDEO]
He must not be a fan of LSU. A man wearing a Ragin Cajuns shirt was seen removing an LSU decal in a Mississippi bar and then throwing it to the ground. UL-Lafayette was in Hattiesburg, Ms. Thursaday night to take on Southern Mississippi, thus was assume this Cajuns fan was in a bar there prior to or after the game when this happened.
College Football News
Louisiana vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview
Louisiana vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Louisiana (4-3), Southern Miss (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Louisiana...
Picayune Item
Lady Maroon Tide out kicked by St. Patrick in home opener
The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide soccer team fell 5-2 against the St. Patrick Fighting Irish this Wednesday night. Head Coach Edison Williams’ approach to the game was mainly for defensive to absorb the pressure and return it back with a counter. “We know St. Patrick would be one of...
Picayune Item
Former Maroon Tide athlete, turned coach was honored by Foley High School football program
Picayune native Bud Pigott, a 21-year former defensive coordinator at Foley High School in Foley, Alabama, was honored when he and another long time coach had a field named after them. On Oct. 21, former Head Coach Lester Smith, 78, and Pigott, 80, were recognized when the field of Foley’s...
CBS Sports
How to watch Southern Miss vs. Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Last week, the Ragin'...
Petal, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Warren Central High School football team will have a game with Petal High School on October 28, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions. A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala. The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls,...
WLOX
Declining enrollment at USM’s Coast campus causes concern
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For Long Beach Mayor George Bass, the frustration over declining student enrollment and programs at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus been growing for a while. “When you’re looking at the way the campus has been treated, the programs that have been...
WLOX
1988 WLOX Flashback: The Concorde makes a supersonic stop in Mississippi
USM officials say they have made significant investments recently on the campus. Hugh Keeton joins us from one of many Trunk or Treats happening this weekend. Coast volunteers return following Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For some of the Scarlet Pearl employees who participated, it was...
Picayune Item
Krewe of the Pearl names new king, queen
The Krewe of the Pearl recently crowned its new King and Queen for the 2022-2023 carnival season. Curtis and Debbie Craig of Carriere will reign as the new royalty for the upcoming Carnival season. The theme for 2023 is “Cruising the Caribbean.”. The crowning was held for members of...
Picayune Item
Permit submitted for weir repair along Pearl River
For some time now, members of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors have been working to get the proper permits needed to repair the weir along the Pearl River near Wilson’s Slough. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering said he submitted the nationwide permit request to conduct those repairs...
WLOX
Rouses Markets to open new store in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - In the spring of 2023, groundbreaking will begin for the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot Rouses Market in Picayune. A press release on Friday states that CEO Donny Rouse has agreed to purchase the River Ridge Shopping Center, which is located at the corner of I-59 and Highway 43 North.
Picayune Item
Janet Schaller
Memorial Services for Janet Ann Schaller, age 78, of Picayune, MS who passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 will be held, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Benville Missionary Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Chaplain James Reardon will officiate at the service.
Picayune Item
Grady L. Strain, Sr.
Graveside Funeral Services for Grady L. Strain, Sr., age 80, a lifelong resident of Carriere, MS, who passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Carriere Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 from 11:00am...
Mississippi Press
Study: Mississippi among top 10 states in economic impact from NASA
HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi -- An economic impact study shows that NASA, thanks primarily to Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, has a statewide impact of $865 million and results in $29 million tax revenues. NASA released the results of its second agencywide economic impact study Thursday. The study, compiled by...
Picayune Item
Poplarville man dies in single vehicle crash in Picayune
A Poplarville man died after being involved in a single vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
Comments / 0