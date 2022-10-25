ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Fishkill Food Pantry to hold Great Give Back 5K event

The Fishkill Food Pantry will hold the Great Give Back on Sunday morning. The 5K walk-run event will start at 8 a.m. on the rail trail in East Fishkill near Van Wyck Lane. Organizers say it will help out hundreds of families in the Hudson Valley. "Since prices are obviously...
FISHKILL, NY
News 12

More local police departments warning about new text-message scam

Several more Hudson Valley police departments have joined the list of law enforcement agencies warning about a text-message scam affecting local residents. The Carmel Police Department warned on its Facebook page, "if you receive a text with an ad for $10 off a Carmel PD hoodie, this is a SCAM. Please do not click the link or send money."
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
News 12

Students fill Broadway seats for cheap as part of new DOE program

Students from across New York City paid a visit to Broadway, filling the seats to see "Phantom of the Opera" on Thursday. For many of the 80 students in attendance, it was their first time seeing a Broadway theater performance. The Broadway League partnered with the DOE to provide $10 tickets to 10th graders to see the musical.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy