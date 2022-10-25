Read full article on original website
Fishkill Food Pantry to hold Great Give Back 5K event
The Fishkill Food Pantry will hold the Great Give Back on Sunday morning. The 5K walk-run event will start at 8 a.m. on the rail trail in East Fishkill near Van Wyck Lane. Organizers say it will help out hundreds of families in the Hudson Valley. "Since prices are obviously...
Yonkers police caution drivers 'Dump on Yonkers = Get Fine + Walk Home'
One driver found out the hard way that police in Yonkers do not take kindly to illegal dumping.
Halloween curfew begins tonight in New Windsor
Trick-or-treaters in New Windsor will have to keep an eye on the time starting tonight.
Bed-Stuy nonprofit fights to save community safe haven
A Bet-Study nonprofit is fighting to save a community safe haven and home to its 174-year-old group.
10 years later: Marlboro ordinance requires gas stations to have generators to be better prepared for storms
Superstorm Sandy created a countless number of issues for New Jersey residents, including not being able to get gasoline for several days because gas stations were without power.
Police: 78-year-old punched in the face after asking commuter to lower volume on his music
The incident occurred Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. at the 96th Street and 7th Avenue subway station.
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
Exclusive: Yonkers Mayor Spano 'strongly' considering running for fourth term
Mayor Mike Spano spoke with to News 12 late Thursday afternoon about his thoughts on staying at City Hall for another four years.
New cannabis cultivation facility breaks ground in Ulster County
Officials say this will be one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades and will provide locals with many new jobs.
More local police departments warning about new text-message scam
Several more Hudson Valley police departments have joined the list of law enforcement agencies warning about a text-message scam affecting local residents. The Carmel Police Department warned on its Facebook page, "if you receive a text with an ad for $10 off a Carmel PD hoodie, this is a SCAM. Please do not click the link or send money."
'He's not safe at this school.' Mother says special needs son was struck in the face by TA in Lindenhurst
According to an incident report, the attack happened a week ago at Just Kids Early Childhood Center - a school that has programs for special needs children.
Hempstead Village Chief of Police Paul Johnson retiring after 25 years on the job
Chief Johnson reformed the police department following nationwide protests spurred by the death of George Floyd.
Florham Park woman wanted for questioning in Newark shooting case
Police say they want to speak with Kisha Rose about a shooting that injured nine people on the 200 block of Clifton Place last June.
Students fill Broadway seats for cheap as part of new DOE program
Students from across New York City paid a visit to Broadway, filling the seats to see "Phantom of the Opera" on Thursday. For many of the 80 students in attendance, it was their first time seeing a Broadway theater performance. The Broadway League partnered with the DOE to provide $10 tickets to 10th graders to see the musical.
Investigators: Driver in fatal Hyde Park tractor-trailer crash had drugs in his system
Police say Craig Allen Dickson, of Hopewell Junction, slammed into Junior's Lounge.
Police: Car catches fire, spreads to house in Yonkers
The fire broke out on Woodworth Avenue around 9 p.m.
Funeral today for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
The funeral for Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.
Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody
A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Massive wheel loader stolen from Dutchess County business
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the theft of a yellow 1989 Dresser Wheel Loader, model 515B.
Newburgh graduates first class from Citizen Police Academy
Officials say fifteen Newburgh residents met with police officers over the course of nine weeks, talking about things like patrol procedures, gun violence strategy, and criminal investigations.
