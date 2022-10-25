Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com
Top 12 Ice Cream Shops in Philly: The Most Elite Frozen Treats in Town
We all scream for ice cream! If you’re looking for a mouthwatering, heavenly sweet treat, this guide to the best Philly ice cream shops is the perfect read for you. From classic cones to gelato and beyond, we’re giving you the scoop on the best ice cream parlors in town!
visitphilly.com
19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking
A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan Released on $100,000 Bail
Plus, people are trying to sell Phillies home World Series tickets for as much as $13,500 each. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Phillies Celebrating Could Turn Costly for One Philadelphia Man. As you know doubt...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Tiny Historic District and Big Church Sites Added to the Philadelphia Register
During October’s meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission a Catholic high school was added to the local register of historic places after heavy debate, along with four other ecclesiastical sites. A small historic district in Roxborough and a former saloon and brewery in Fairmount were also given legal protections.
Family hopes to recreate viral video from 2008 Phillies parade
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Fightins back in the World Series, we wanted to bring back a viral moment from 2008. Will Gregg went viral during the Phillies parade on Broad Street 14 years ago. He's all grown up now and joined CBS3 with his family on Friday morning. Will says if there's another parade on Broad Street he plans on going back to the same location to recreate the scene. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series
For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike...
phillygrub.blog
Free Miller Lite for Phillies Fans!
It’s game time, Philadelphia. In honor of the Phillies advancing to the World Series, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Ring the Bell, It’s Miller Time” program, Miller Lite will offer the first round...
phillyvoice.com
Honeysuckle Provisions, West Philly's new Afrocentric café and market, to open this weekend
West Philadelphia will welcome a new café and grocery store this weekend with the opening of Honeysuckle Provisions, the innovative concept spearheaded by chef-poet Omar Tate and his wife, Cybille St. Aude-Tate. The storefront at 310 S. 48th St., in the city's Walnut Hill neighborhood, will hold a grand...
Small business soars with every Phillies win
The Phillies' success has led to small business success.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse
Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
Family-run South Philadelphia restaurant features opera singing servers
"We hired a waiter who coincidentally was an opera student, so once in a while, he would sing," Rick DiStefano said. "It evolved into the entire floor staff."
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Radio Legend Angelo Cataldi Reveals Who Will Take Over 94WIP Morning Show
Current SportsRadio 94WIP midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to the morning drive shift that has been held by ratings kingpin Angelo Cataldi for more than three decades, the station announced on air Thursday morning. The announcement was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. They...
There is a way to solve Philadelphia’s crime problem | Opinion
The headlines tell the story. “300 people have been killed in Philly homicides already this year” (Philadelphia Inquirer, July 19, 2022); “Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone in Philadelphia” (NBC News, July 8, 2022); “Pittsburgh hit with surge in deadly shootings in 2022.
Phillymag.com
Phillies-Themed Food Specials for Your World Series Watch Party
Phanatic cupcakes, Bryce Harper-inspired beer, plus a few places offering in-person deals this week. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. What a time to be alive, Philly. I can barely focus, and it’s literally my job this week to think and...
