19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking

A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
Philly Today: Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan Released on $100,000 Bail

Plus, people are trying to sell Phillies home World Series tickets for as much as $13,500 each. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Phillies Celebrating Could Turn Costly for One Philadelphia Man. As you know doubt...
Family hopes to recreate viral video from 2008 Phillies parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Fightins back in the World Series, we wanted to bring back a viral moment from 2008. Will Gregg went viral during the Phillies parade on Broad Street 14 years ago. He's all grown up now and joined CBS3 with his family on Friday morning. Will says if there's another parade on Broad Street he plans on going back to the same location to recreate the scene. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
Free Miller Lite for Phillies Fans!

It’s game time, Philadelphia. In honor of the Phillies advancing to the World Series, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Ring the Bell, It’s Miller Time” program, Miller Lite will offer the first round...
What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
Phillies-Themed Food Specials for Your World Series Watch Party

Phanatic cupcakes, Bryce Harper-inspired beer, plus a few places offering in-person deals this week. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. What a time to be alive, Philly. I can barely focus, and it’s literally my job this week to think and...
