Marathon High School’s Fisher Coleman-Sayer has provided the Dolphins with patient leadership that has paid dividends in his four years on the school’s varsity team. Coaches and players on opposing teams often compliment his positivity and willingness to help less seasoned players with their games. In 2022, he has led the Dolphins and won a majority of his matches. Most recently, he won by eight strokes at Ocean Reef’s Hammock Course, and he has his sights set on post-season play.

MARATHON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO