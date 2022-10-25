Read full article on original website
10NEWS
1 month after Ian, DeSantis announces Bass Pro Shops resort coming to Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's southwest coast exactly one month ago Friday. Many Floridians are on the long road to recovery. Some places are already seeing renewed growth. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Marathon, Florida, would be receiving a Bass Pro Shops fishing...
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis awards $1.3 Million to Marathon through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund
Marathon, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Crawl Key in Marathon on Friday. DeSantis discussed the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund at the conference. The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state.
Click10.com
Videos show crooks test security of Pinecrest homeowner with military experience
PINECREST, Fla. – William Alger said his security system recently had a group of crooks looking like fools in Pinecrest. Alger said watching the surveillance videos of them sometimes makes him laugh. “They had no idea this house was ready.”. Alger said he has lived near the intersection of...
keysweekly.com
WITCHES & WARLOCKS RIDE FOR CHARITY IN KEY LARGO
On Oct. 22, well over 300 costumed witches and warlocks participated in the ninth annual Key Largo Witches Ride. The event, which consists of a bike ride from The Catch to the Caribbean Club and an after-party, has grown steadily over the years since its humble beginnings. In 2013, Key...
southdadenewsleader.com
Old Sears building at Southland Mall is sold
Work is continuing on the new development of the project involving the former Southland Mall. Electra America and BH Group recently announced they have purchased the former Sears building on the Mall’s site. They are adding it to the joint. venture’s Mall assembly that will be extensively rebuilt for...
Click10.com
Detectives catch fugitive: How black market operation was able to sell cheap fuel
MIAMI – Adryan Hernandez was among a group of fraudsters who detectives accused of being part of a black market scheme in Miami-Dade County that used technology and stolen identities to deal with stolen fuel, according to prosecutors. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer issued an arrest warrant in...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
Click10.com
Police: Suspect in scooter chase stole it from woman after punching her
MIAMI – A suspect in a police chase that ended in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday evening stole the scooter he was riding on, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News Thursday morning. Police arrested 29-year-old Roberto Duggans, of Miami Gardens, following the chase. According to the report,...
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Closed in Miami-Dade After Multi-Vehicle Crash
All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike remain closed in Miami-Dade County after a morning multi-vehicle crash. The crash took place just after 8:30 a.m. just before the exit to Okeechobee Road and may have involved as many as six vehicles. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on...
keysweekly.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: FISHER COLEMAN-SAYER
Marathon High School’s Fisher Coleman-Sayer has provided the Dolphins with patient leadership that has paid dividends in his four years on the school’s varsity team. Coaches and players on opposing teams often compliment his positivity and willingness to help less seasoned players with their games. In 2022, he has led the Dolphins and won a majority of his matches. Most recently, he won by eight strokes at Ocean Reef’s Hammock Course, and he has his sights set on post-season play.
keysweekly.com
MARATHON DOLPHINS DOMINATE PALM GLADES
Like most of Florida, the Keys have a limited number of referees. That issue drove a last-minute change in schedule for the Marathon Dolphins last week, when they played their game one day early, facing the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep on Oct. 20. It would prove to be a busy night for Marathon, with their seniors being honored before the game and a special halftime celebration to honor the 25th anniversary of coach Andra Garvey’s phenomenal career.
keysweekly.com
FINS HONOR HOMETOWN HERO ANDRA GARVEY
It was 25 years ago when current Marathon defensive coordinator Andra Garvey scored 25 touchdowns and racked up 2,500 yards in his senior season with the Fins. His on-field performance earned him a title no other Keys football player has received: FHSAA 1A Player of the Year. And after this season, no Dolphin will ever wear the number 32 on the gridiron again. At halftime of the Fins’ senior night matchup with Palm Glades, Marathon retired the jersey in Garvey’s honor.
