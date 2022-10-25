ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

keysweekly.com

WITCHES & WARLOCKS RIDE FOR CHARITY IN KEY LARGO

On Oct. 22, well over 300 costumed witches and warlocks participated in the ninth annual Key Largo Witches Ride. The event, which consists of a bike ride from The Catch to the Caribbean Club and an after-party, has grown steadily over the years since its humble beginnings. In 2013, Key...
KEY LARGO, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Old Sears building at Southland Mall is sold

Work is continuing on the new development of the project involving the former Southland Mall. Electra America and BH Group recently announced they have purchased the former Sears building on the Mall’s site. They are adding it to the joint. venture’s Mall assembly that will be extensively rebuilt for...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: FISHER COLEMAN-SAYER

Marathon High School’s Fisher Coleman-Sayer has provided the Dolphins with patient leadership that has paid dividends in his four years on the school’s varsity team. Coaches and players on opposing teams often compliment his positivity and willingness to help less seasoned players with their games. In 2022, he has led the Dolphins and won a majority of his matches. Most recently, he won by eight strokes at Ocean Reef’s Hammock Course, and he has his sights set on post-season play.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON DOLPHINS DOMINATE PALM GLADES

Like most of Florida, the Keys have a limited number of referees. That issue drove a last-minute change in schedule for the Marathon Dolphins last week, when they played their game one day early, facing the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep on Oct. 20. It would prove to be a busy night for Marathon, with their seniors being honored before the game and a special halftime celebration to honor the 25th anniversary of coach Andra Garvey’s phenomenal career.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

FINS HONOR HOMETOWN HERO ANDRA GARVEY

It was 25 years ago when current Marathon defensive coordinator Andra Garvey scored 25 touchdowns and racked up 2,500 yards in his senior season with the Fins. His on-field performance earned him a title no other Keys football player has received: FHSAA 1A Player of the Year. And after this season, no Dolphin will ever wear the number 32 on the gridiron again. At halftime of the Fins’ senior night matchup with Palm Glades, Marathon retired the jersey in Garvey’s honor.
MARATHON, FL

