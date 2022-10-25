ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
The Spun

Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News

Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Saints’ HC continues to play games regarding former star WR

Injuries have been a plague for some of the top players for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Wideout Michael Thomas is a part of that group. Unfortunately, missing time has become a pattern for Thomas over the past few seasons. As formerly one of the top wide receivers in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 8

Thanks to everyone for continuing to read these, week in and week out. It fills my soul with happiness. Happiness the 49ers kill every Sunday... Last week was one of my better weeks, I only missed 4. Thursday Night Football: Ravens at Buccaneers. Oh how the mighty have fallen. Tom...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Promising Chase Young News

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has taken an important step forward in his recovery from a torn ACL. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Young's 21-day practice window will open next week. By the end of it, Washington will have to decide whether to activate the former...
WASHINGTON STATE
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings NY promo scores top sign up bonus for Ravens-Bucs TNF

Use the latest DraftKings NY promo offer to make your bet on Thursday Night Football. This offer will activate when you use our links to register for DraftKings Sportsbook, so a promo code is not needed. Activate the DraftKings NY promo code offer for a 40-1 odds boost on the...
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Howie Roseman Is the Best General Manager in Football

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Some of their success can be attributed to Howie Roseman and how he has built the team around Jalen Hurts. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN YouTube channel. Looking to bet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

