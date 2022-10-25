Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Week 8 picks: 49ers beat Rams; Eagles still perfect; Raiders, Cowboys win
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
atozsports.com
Saints’ star makes massive guarantee about game versus Raiders
The New Orleans Saints are in a rough patch. The defense has not played well over there last month. Injuries are piling up. They needed a leader to step up, and Alvin Kamara did that last week when he addressed the team after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Now,...
NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News
Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 8
Six moneyline underdogs won their games outright in Week 7. Anyone who bet the Carolina Panthers or Chicago Bears had very nice payouts with their upset wins. There were 7 underdogs who covered the spread in their games last week. Who will be the upset winners of Week 8?. Below,...
Report: 49ers listening to trade offers for notable skill player
The San Francisco 49ers could be setting one of their veterans free after recently acquiring Christian McCaffrey to unseat him. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Friday that the 49ers are receiving calls on running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and are willing to listen to potential trade offers. The trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Nov. 1.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 8 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. While it has been slowly happening the last few months, it happened officially this past Tuesday. My twin daughters turned 11.
Las Vegas Raiders Star Receiver Misses Second Consecutive Practice Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders were seen practicing without one of their most important offensive weapons Thursday. After missing Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed illness, Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams didn't appear at Las Vegas' Thursday practice, either, according to ESPN reporter ...
Bengals WR free agent and trade targets to consider with Ja'Marr Chase out
The Cincinnati Bengals can’t replace Ja’Marr Chase — no team could. But what the Bengals can do while the star wideout sits out an indefinite amount of time with a hip injury is add a player or two to help fill the void. Otherwise, the team will...
Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Trade Deadline Plans
With Tuesday's trade deadline looming, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay weighed in on the possibility of the team making another splash move.
Raheem Mostert surprising mid-week downgrade should raise fantasy owners eyebrows
The Miami Dolphins backfield has been led by an unlikely option. Veteran running back Raheem Mostert has undergone a career resurgence and has become the Dolphins RB1. Mostert rose to prominence during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. At times, he has the leading force in their backfield. Just...
atozsports.com
Saints’ HC continues to play games regarding former star WR
Injuries have been a plague for some of the top players for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Wideout Michael Thomas is a part of that group. Unfortunately, missing time has become a pattern for Thomas over the past few seasons. As formerly one of the top wide receivers in...
iheart.com
Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 8
Thanks to everyone for continuing to read these, week in and week out. It fills my soul with happiness. Happiness the 49ers kill every Sunday... Last week was one of my better weeks, I only missed 4. Thursday Night Football: Ravens at Buccaneers. Oh how the mighty have fallen. Tom...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Ja’Marr Chase, Allen Lazard, Russell Wilson, and Others
After going 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7, here’s a look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL World Reacts To The Promising Chase Young News
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has taken an important step forward in his recovery from a torn ACL. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Young's 21-day practice window will open next week. By the end of it, Washington will have to decide whether to activate the former...
profootballnetwork.com
DraftKings NY promo scores top sign up bonus for Ravens-Bucs TNF
Use the latest DraftKings NY promo offer to make your bet on Thursday Night Football. This offer will activate when you use our links to register for DraftKings Sportsbook, so a promo code is not needed. Activate the DraftKings NY promo code offer for a 40-1 odds boost on the...
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders had four players miss practice on Wednesday due to illnesses.
profootballnetwork.com
Howie Roseman Is the Best General Manager in Football
The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Some of their success can be attributed to Howie Roseman and how he has built the team around Jalen Hurts. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN YouTube channel. Looking to bet...
Comments / 0