Picayune Item
Pearl River Wildcats ends season on a high note
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football coach Seth Smith took a leap and moved to Poplarville just a few short years ago to inherit a program that had experienced a string of down years. Three seasons later, the Wildcats’ hard work has started to pay off. Thursday the Wildcats accomplished something that hadn’t been done in 12 years, earning their first six-win season by way of a 23-7 win over East Central.
Picayune Item
Former Maroon Tide athlete, turned coach was honored by Foley High School football program
Picayune native Bud Pigott, a 21-year former defensive coordinator at Foley High School in Foley, Alabama, was honored when he and another long time coach had a field named after them. On Oct. 21, former Head Coach Lester Smith, 78, and Pigott, 80, were recognized when the field of Foley’s...
Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Removes LSU ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Decal in Bar [VIDEO]
He must not be a fan of LSU. A man wearing a Ragin Cajuns shirt was seen removing an LSU decal in a Mississippi bar and then throwing it to the ground. UL-Lafayette was in Hattiesburg, Ms. Thursaday night to take on Southern Mississippi, thus was assume this Cajuns fan was in a bar there prior to or after the game when this happened.
WLOX
Declining enrollment at USM’s Coast campus causes concern
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For Long Beach Mayor George Bass, the frustration over declining student enrollment and programs at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus been growing for a while. “When you’re looking at the way the campus has been treated, the programs that have been...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg mayor ‘pays up’ week ahead of Lil’ Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Laurel employees got quite a shock Thursday. The surprise... Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker washing Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee’s vehicle?. This act of kindness, however, was actually the Hub City mayor’s way of paying up after losing a friendly wager with the mayor of The City Beautiful over last year’s “Battle of the Lil’ Brown Jug.”
Picayune Item
Hornets earn another shutout, this time against the Bobcats
No. 6 Poplarville Hornets beat the Sumrall Bobcats with a 42-0 score in a game where all touchdowns occurred in the first half. “When the game didn’t mean a whole lot and we already solidified our spot in the playoffs, they still came out and played how they were supposed to,” he said.
WLOX
1988 WLOX Flashback: The Concorde makes a supersonic stop in Mississippi
Human remains found near Mississippi military training center
Human skeletal remains were discovered near the northern boundary of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Thursday. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that conservation officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks investigating possible illegal game activity made the discovery. MDWFP officials notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions. A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala. The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls,...
Picayune Item
Krewe of the Pearl names new king, queen
The Krewe of the Pearl recently crowned its new King and Queen for the 2022-2023 carnival season. Curtis and Debbie Craig of Carriere will reign as the new royalty for the upcoming Carnival season. The theme for 2023 is “Cruising the Caribbean.”. The crowning was held for members of...
WDAM-TV
Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
Picayune Item
Lady Maroon Tide out kicked by St. Patrick in home opener
The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide soccer team fell 5-2 against the St. Patrick Fighting Irish this Wednesday night. Head Coach Edison Williams’ approach to the game was mainly for defensive to absorb the pressure and return it back with a counter. “We know St. Patrick would be one of...
WLOX
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
WDAM-TV
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
Man shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the scene just after 2:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to […]
Human remains found in woods near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of […]
Picayune Item
Permit submitted for weir repair along Pearl River
For some time now, members of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors have been working to get the proper permits needed to repair the weir along the Pearl River near Wilson’s Slough. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering said he submitted the nationwide permit request to conduct those repairs...
Man arrested after chase in Jones, Covington counties
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County. The chase ended […]
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
