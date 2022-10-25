Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Alma Rutgers: Early voting is something we should all agree on this Election Day
Election Day is just over a week away. The choices voters face couldn’t be more clear. On the one hand, there are candidates who promote reproductive rights, affordable health care, gun safety, addressing climate change, protections against domestic violence, the security of elections, and the protection of democracy. On the other hand, there are those candidates who prefer to focus on a non-existent rise in crime and invented economic collapse, and who would have us believe that only they can deliver us from this made-up situation.
CT state House 141st District race: Republican Tracy Marra, who is running unopposed
In the race for the state House 141st District, which includes part of Darien, Republican Tracy Marra is running unopposed. She is also running on the Independent Party line. Previous political/civic experience: Board member of Darien Community Association, President of Bermuda Pharmacy Association, Community Volunteer, Darien Republican Town Committee, Campaign Manager for State Rep Terrie Wood, Pharmacists, Bermuda Diabetes Association.
Woog's World: When political tempers rise in Westport
For over two years, a Westport family has had a “Black Lives Matter” sign on their front lawn. It sits on a well-traveled road. Once, it was stolen. They replaced it. Last week, someone came onto their property, and placed a sticker on the sign. It read: “(Expletive) Biden. And (expletive) you for voting for him.”
Opinion: What the parents’ rights argument just doesn’t understand
The library, long the definition of a quiet and studious place, has become the battleground for the recent renewal of the moral panic of children being sexualized or indoctrinated by books and schools. It is even being played out in our own communities in Connecticut. In September in Fairfield, there...
25+ things to do in Connecticut on Halloween weekend
Spooky season ends with a scream this weekend, with visits from the real Annabelle doll and a final chance to visit some of the state's "haunted" attractions. This supernatural-themed event features items from the Warrens' Occult Museum to Mohegan Sun on Saturday, including the real Annabelle doll that inspired "The Conjuring" movies.
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
Darien, Barlow maintain grip on top spots in CT girls volleyball poll
Darien and Joel Barlow continued to pitch shutouts during the last week to maintain their holds on the top two spots in the Connecticut High School girls volleyball poll. No. 1 Darien (14-0), which took 14 of the 16 first-place votes, has not dropped a set this season. No. 2 Barlow (16-0) has lost just four sets and has won 12 straight matches via shutout.
