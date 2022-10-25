Election Day is just over a week away. The choices voters face couldn’t be more clear. On the one hand, there are candidates who promote reproductive rights, affordable health care, gun safety, addressing climate change, protections against domestic violence, the security of elections, and the protection of democracy. On the other hand, there are those candidates who prefer to focus on a non-existent rise in crime and invented economic collapse, and who would have us believe that only they can deliver us from this made-up situation.

