ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather

Deadly tropical cyclone unleashes months’ worth of rain in Bangladesh

By Mary Gilbert,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago

A powerful tropical cyclone turned deadly after it slammed Bangladesh with torrential rainfall and damaging winds early this week. The storm left thousands stranded and millions without power after dumping more than a foot (300 mm) of rainfall across a large swath of the country.

At least 24 people were killed this week and about 8 million were without power after Cyclonic Storm Sitrang brought devastating impacts to Bangladesh, according to The Associated Press.

Eight of these deaths occurred Monday night when a dredger, a barge with a large crane, capsized in the turbulent waters of the Bay of Bengal. At least 16 others died in separate incidents across the country that were related to drowning, falling trees or collapsing structures.

Nearly 20,000 people in the coastal district of Bhola were stranded early this week after flooding triggered by coastal surges cut off the district, the AP reported.

AccuWeather forecasters had been monitoring the opportunity for a tropical cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal since the middle of October. As AccuWeather predicted, Cyclonic Storm Sitrang developed in the central Bay of Bengal Sunday afternoon.

Sitrang maintained its strength early in the week as it headed north toward the coast of Bangladesh. A cyclonic storm in the Indian Ocean basin is equivalent to a tropical storm in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.

Ahead of Sitrang's landfall, local authorities worked to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people in harm's way, according to the AP.

Sitrang made landfall south of Barisal, Bangladesh, a few hours before midnight Monday evening as a cyclonic storm, according to the India Meteorological Department, which is the authority for tropical weather forecasts for the basin.

Even ahead of landfall, Sitrang had begun to unleash torrential rainfall across Bangladesh. Heavy rainfall deluged the country Monday and continued to fall for a time Tuesday.

Rainfall reports across a large swath of the country ranged from 8-16 inches (200-400 mm) in just 48 hours.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, typically records about 3.5 inches (85 mm) of rainfall throughout the month of October. One reporting station in the city recorded an astonishing 17 inches (434 mm) in just 48 hours as a result of Sitrang. This means parts of the city received up to five times the average monthly rainfall over the course of just two days.

By noon Tuesday, local time, Sitrang had lost enough wind intensity to be considered a well-marked area of low pressure over northeastern Bangladesh.

"The storm was quickly ripped apart by the Himalayan foothills," AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wBcV_0im15fDC00

As impacts from Sitrang come to a close, forecasters say Mother Nature will cooperate and provide more tranquil weather for those left picking up the pieces.

"The region should have dry weather the rest of this week into at least early next week now that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from all of India," Nicholls said.

While cyclones heading into Bangladesh are not rare, the last named cyclone to strike Bangladesh was Severe Cyclonic Storm Mora back in May of 2017, according to Nicholls.

In fact, the northern Indian Ocean has two peaks in tropical activity each year.

"The first peak is pre-monsoon, or April to June, and the other is post-monsoon, or late September to October or even December," Nicholls explained.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

24 dead, million seek shelter as Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh

At least 24 people died after Cyclone Sitrang slammed into Bangladesh, forcing the evacuation of about a million people from their homes, officials said Tuesday. Cyclones—the equivalent of hurricanes in the Atlantic or typhoons in the Pacific—are a regular menace in the region but scientists say climate change is likely making them more intense and frequent.
The Independent

Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh: ‘Looked like the sea was coming to grab us’

At least 13 people have been killed and thousands evacuated in Bangladesh after Cyclone Sitrang lashed the south Asian delta nation.The storm barreled into Bangladesh on Monday, uprooting trees and houses with winds up to 88km/h (55mph) and a storm surge of about 3m (10ft) while flooding low-lying coastal areas.The tropical storm brought heavy rains throughout the day, flooding many areas in coastal regions across southern and southwestern Bangladesh.Earlier on Monday, the government stopped all river vessels operations across the country.Three airports were closed and fishing boats were asked to return from the deep sea and remain anchored in...
AccuWeather

Torrential rainfall leads to more flooding in waterlogged southeastern Australia

Torrential rainfall led to dozens of rescues, hundreds of evacuations and thousands of power outages across southeastern Australia as a powerful storm buffeted the area on Thursday. AccuWeather forecasters say gushing rainfall quickly flooded streets and caused rivers and streams to swell to dangerous levels. Portions of the Australian states...
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become a tropical storm Friday

The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical depression in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Depression 13 formed Thursday night near the ABC Islands and the NE Coast of Venezuela. It is now moving west at 15 mph. Max winds are at 35 mph. It is...
Tyler Mc.

Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic

People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
GreenMatters

Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday

Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
FLORIDA STATE
gcaptain.com

For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France

For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues path through Mexico

After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours. Roslyn evolved into a Category 4 storm on Saturday before being downgraded to Category 3 for its landfall at approximately 5:20...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines

At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Tropical Storm Karl: Major Update on Forecast

Tropical Storm Karl is spinning in the southern Gulf of Mexico. And it may strengthen to a minimal hurricane. But Americans living along the Gulf coast, especially Florida residents dealing with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, can relax. OK, relax while keeping an eye on the tropical forecasts. That’s because Tropical Storm Karl likely will do an about face, a weather twirl, and head south.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Major Hurricane Roslyn Wreaks Havoc in Mexico, Killing At Least Three People

Major Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico on Sunday, October 23, bringing heavy rain, flash flooding, and landslides. Several people died as the powerful storm struck the coastline of the Central American nation. In addition, the hurricane also forced widespread evacuations, caused massive travel disruption, and led to power outages as it wreaked havoc across the country coastline.
watchers.news

Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” makes landfall in Bangladesh, damaging 10 000 homes and leaving at least 25 people dead

Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” made landfall along the Chittagong-Barisal coast around 15:00 UTC on October 24, 2022, with maximum sustained winds of 88 km/h (55 mph). Sitrang left a trail of destruction and, at least 25 people dead across 9 districts and about 10 million without power. About 1 000 000 people were evacuated ahead of the landfall.
ALASKA STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

83K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy