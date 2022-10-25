Test Scores Dropped in DC, Maryland, Virginia Since COVID-19 Struck, Following U.S. Trend

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
DCPS Parting With Charter Company After Bus Driver Charged With DWI on Field Trip
D.C. Public Schools said it's parting ways with a charter bus company it has used since 2016 after one of its drivers was charged with DWI while driving students on a pumpkin patch field trip. The driver, 48-year-old Troy Reynolds of Oxon Hill, is in jail after his bus crashed...
NBC Washington
Early Voting Begins in Maryland: How to Find Your Polling Place
Early voting begins Tuesday in Maryland. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s a list of early voting centers in English and Spanish. Early voting continues through Thursday, Nov. 3, including on Saturday and Sunday. If you're eligible to vote, but not yet registered,...
NBC Washington
Another Person Killed on Virginia Road Amid Spike in Pedestrian Crashes in DC Area
A 31-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Dumfries, Virginia, as the number of recent pedestrian crashes continues to climb in the D.C. area. The crash happened as the driver of a Hyundai Sonata traveling north on Interstate 95 was exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road, Prince William County police said. As the driver tried to merge onto Dumfries Road, he struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway, according to police.
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
NBC Washington
Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building
A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
NBC Washington
Teen Shot on Train at Petworth Metro Station After Apparent Altercation: Police
A teenage boy was shot and wounded Friday morning on a Metro train in the District. The shooting happened on a Green Line train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station in Northwest D.C. shortly after 8:30 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department said. Authorities said preliminarily it appears...
NBC Washington
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
NBC Washington
2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School
Two students were arrested and charged Friday with bringing a firearm onto the property of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, police said. The 14-year-old boys allegedly exchanged the firearm Wednesday while on school grounds, according to Prince William County police. School security found out, then called police. A...
NBC Washington
2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police
Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said. Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said. Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue...
NBC Washington
Passenger Fatally Shot Driver Inside Car in Northwest DC, Police Say
A woman was fatally shot inside a car early Thursday afternoon on New Jersey Avenue NW, not far from Dunbar High School, police said. D.C. police believe two women were inside a car in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW when the passenger shot the driver, who crashed the car into a telephone pole, police said.
NBC Washington
Repair Worker Accused of Hiding Camera in DC Apartment to Spy on Women
A Maryland man who does home repairs and remodeling hid a video camera inside the bathroom of a D.C. apartment where a mother and daughter live, authorities say. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Eddy Giron installed a small camera in the bathroom of the apartment in Southwest D.C. near the Waterfront Metro station while he did remodeling work.
NBC Washington
Driver Hits 4-Year-Old in DC, Drives Him to Hospital: Police
A driver in a pickup truck hit a 4-year-old in Northwest D.C. Thursday, then drove the boy and his mother to a hospital, police said. The child got away from his mother and ran into the road near the corner of 12th and V streets Northwest about 4 p.m., police said.
NBC Washington
After E-Scooter Sparks Apartment Fire in Silver Spring, Fire Officials Share Safety Tips
Fire officials are sharing a safety alert following an apartment fire sparked by an electric scooter. The fire happened in an apartment Friday at the Twin Towers complex in Silver Spring, Maryland. Montgomery County fire officials said the resident was home at the time and heard a loud bang and...
NBC Washington
Death of 2-Year-Old Boy in DC Ruled Homicide
The death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious outside a Washington, D.C., apartment complex earlier this month was ruled a homicide, D.C. police say. Mars Jones died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, days after someone discovered him outside the Trinity Plaza apartment complex at 21 Atlantic Street SW, police said.
NBC Washington
18-Year-Old Arrested in Maryland LA Fitness Assaults; Police Say More Victims Possible
A Maryland 18-year-old is under arrest and facing rape charges for sexually assaulting two women in a Montgomery County gym, and authorities say more victims may be out there. Silver Spring resident Samba Dieng, 18, faces several charges, including second-degree rape, after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at the LA Fitness in North Bethesda.
NBC Washington
The Halloween Scene: 20+ Scary Fun Things to Do This Weekend in the DC Area
Happy Halloweekend! We have plenty of treats and a few tricks up our sleeves for you. The silver lining of Halloween on Monday is that you have the whole weekend to flaunt your costume. Day or night, we’ve got you covered with “boo-sy” parties, classic horror plays and movies, plus...
NBC Washington
Crash Involving Charles County School Bus, Multiple Cars Sends 8 to Hospital
Nine people, including seven students, received medical care after a crash involving a school bus and four cars in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Shortly after 2 p.m., the cars and the bus crashed at the intersection of Marshalls Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains, the...
NBC Washington
1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco
Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found a...
Comments / 1