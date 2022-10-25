ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Test Scores Dropped in DC, Maryland, Virginia Since COVID-19 Struck, Following U.S. Trend

By Mauricio Casillas, News4 Reporter
NBC Washington
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Washington

Early Voting Begins in Maryland: How to Find Your Polling Place

Early voting begins Tuesday in Maryland. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s a list of early voting centers in English and Spanish. Early voting continues through Thursday, Nov. 3, including on Saturday and Sunday. If you're eligible to vote, but not yet registered,...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Another Person Killed on Virginia Road Amid Spike in Pedestrian Crashes in DC Area

A 31-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Dumfries, Virginia, as the number of recent pedestrian crashes continues to climb in the D.C. area. The crash happened as the driver of a Hyundai Sonata traveling north on Interstate 95 was exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road, Prince William County police said. As the driver tried to merge onto Dumfries Road, he struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway, according to police.
DUMFRIES, VA
NBC Washington

Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building

A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County

A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School

Two students were arrested and charged Friday with bringing a firearm onto the property of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, police said. The 14-year-old boys allegedly exchanged the firearm Wednesday while on school grounds, according to Prince William County police. School security found out, then called police. A...
MANASSAS, VA
NBC Washington

2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police

Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said. Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said. Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Passenger Fatally Shot Driver Inside Car in Northwest DC, Police Say

A woman was fatally shot inside a car early Thursday afternoon on New Jersey Avenue NW, not far from Dunbar High School, police said. D.C. police believe two women were inside a car in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW when the passenger shot the driver, who crashed the car into a telephone pole, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Repair Worker Accused of Hiding Camera in DC Apartment to Spy on Women

A Maryland man who does home repairs and remodeling hid a video camera inside the bathroom of a D.C. apartment where a mother and daughter live, authorities say. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Eddy Giron installed a small camera in the bathroom of the apartment in Southwest D.C. near the Waterfront Metro station while he did remodeling work.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Driver Hits 4-Year-Old in DC, Drives Him to Hospital: Police

A driver in a pickup truck hit a 4-year-old in Northwest D.C. Thursday, then drove the boy and his mother to a hospital, police said. The child got away from his mother and ran into the road near the corner of 12th and V streets Northwest about 4 p.m., police said.
NBC Washington

Death of 2-Year-Old Boy in DC Ruled Homicide

The death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious outside a Washington, D.C., apartment complex earlier this month was ruled a homicide, D.C. police say. Mars Jones died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, days after someone discovered him outside the Trinity Plaza apartment complex at 21 Atlantic Street SW, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco

Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
CHANTILLY, VA
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy