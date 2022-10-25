Read full article on original website
ESPN
Champions League talking points: Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico out; Kvaratskhelia and Mudryk shine
Matchday five of the Champions League saw 12 teams qualify for the knockout stages, with plenty of goals, heartbreak and drama along the way. Early exits for Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Atletico Madrid will be bitter for those fans and players, while Chelsea and Bayern Munich look like title contenders after finishing as winners of their groups.
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Chelsea player 'not even in contention' for England's World Cup squad
Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling is "not even a consideration" for the Three Lions' World Cup squad on current form, according to BBC Radio 5 Live's Pat Nevin. Sterling, who has not scored for the club since August, was substituted just past the hour mark after another ineffective display in the Blues' 4-1 defeat by Brighton on Saturday.
