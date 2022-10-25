ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Raheem Sterling: Chelsea player 'not even in contention' for England's World Cup squad

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling is "not even a consideration" for the Three Lions' World Cup squad on current form, according to BBC Radio 5 Live's Pat Nevin. Sterling, who has not scored for the club since August, was substituted just past the hour mark after another ineffective display in the Blues' 4-1 defeat by Brighton on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy